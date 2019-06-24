PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Tim Stewart
Aussie ace targets PGT Iloilo crown
(Philstar.com) - June 24, 2019 - 11:44am

MANILA, Philippines – Big-hitting Tim Stewart hopes to come out big coming off a five-week campaign in China as he spearheads the stellar field all geared up for battle in the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge beginning Wednesday at the Iloilo Golf and Country Club in Sta. Barbara.

The Sydney ace will set out as one of the marked players in the P3 million championship with last year’s winner Jobim Carlos still out of commission for the seventh straight week and Juvic Pagunsan opting to take a rest after fashioning out back-to-back title romps in the Bacolod and Negros stops of the four-leg Visayan swing of the tour put up by ICTSI.

Stewart actually took charge in the opener of this event last year but failed to match Carlos’ record-setting 62 in the third and settled for runner-up honors for his best finish so far in the local circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

He tied for 11th in his last PGT tournament at The Country Club Invitational last April and toughened for this week’s championship by competing in China since May. Though his joint 12th effort in Qinhuangdao Championship was his best in five events, Stewart remains a top contender this week owing his power and experience not to mention hunger.

But he will be as much tested as the rest of the 92-player field featuring the other leading players on the PGT, including a host of other foreign aces all primed up for four days of iron duel at the country’s oldest course.

They include Lexus Keoninh, who tied for third here last year, and fellow Americans Greg Gonzalez. Charles Lee, Sean Talmadge and Pete Vilairatana, who tied for third in last week’s Negros Occidental Classic, along with Aussies Fidel Concepcion and Calum Juniper, Japanese Ryui Hashimoto, Kei Matsuoka, Kanata Nakagawa and Yudai Suzuki, who is out to redeem himself from a poor finish in Negros which he led in the first round with a bogey-free 64 only to end up with three over-par cards and ended up in joint 29th.

Dutch Guido Van der Valk, a wire-to-wire in Club Filipino de Cebu Invitational three weeks ago, is also tipped to contend for the P550,000 purse along with Koreans Myung Chal Hwang and Sangun Lee, Argentina’s Emilio Parodi, Jesus Rafael Parra of Venezuela and Spain’s Marcos Pastor.

Twelve invitees also aim for a strong finish, including former PGT Asia leg winner David Gleeson of Australia, Swede Sebastian Hansson, Colombia’s Mateo Gomez and Sebastian Lopez and Finland’s Teemu Putkonen.

But the locals will be out to keep crown at home with Clyde Mondilla hoping to settle down with his game after a long layoff and so-so finishes in the past two tournaments along with Jhonnel Ababa, Jay Bayron, Michael Bibat, Zanieboy Gialon, James Ryan Lam, Keanu Jahns, Tony Lascuña, Elmer Salvador and Richard Sinfuego.

A select group of pros, meanwhile, will test the par-70 layout in today’s (Tuesday) pro-am where they will be paired with officials and guests of the event’s chief backers, including ICTSI, Custom Clubmakers, Meralco, Champion, Summit Mineral Water, K&G Golf Apparel, BDO, Sharp, KZG, PLDT and M.Y. Shokai Technology, Inc.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
World champions spurned by basketball
By Bill Velasco | June 24, 2019 - 12:00am
Granted that the Philippines is fanatical about basketball.
Sports
Lions sweep way to Filoil crown
By Joey Villar | June 24, 2019 - 12:00am
San Beda reaffirmed its status as among the country’s leading collegiate squads, overpowering La Salle, 74-57, yesterday to sweep its way to a third crown in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup at the Flying...
Sports
Chinese pulverize Volcanoes
By Olmin Leyba | June 24, 2019 - 12:00am
China threw its weight around on Philippine soil, conquering the home side Lady Volcanoes, 68-0, to capture the Asia Rugby Women’s Championship Division 1 title Saturday at Southern Plains in Laguna.
Sports
Filipinos rule Tamiya Mini 4WD Asia Challenge
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Pinoy racers Bien Chavez, Alvin John Linchangco and Darwin Basco finished in the top three spots of the race after besting...
Sports
2 big time derbies all set
June 24, 2019 - 12:00am
Pasay City Cockpit, in partnership with Sagupaan Superfeeds and Complexor 3000, holds two more big time cockfests beginning with the EMB 5-Cock Derby on Friday.
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Aussie ace targets PGT Iloilo crown
1 hour ago
Big-hitting Tim Stewart hopes to come out big coming off a five-week campaign in China as he spearheads the stellar field...
Sports
1 hour ago
Letran's Caralipio is 'King of the Hardcourt'
1 hour ago
Colegio De San Juan De Letran’s King Caralipio defeated Lyceum of the Philippines University’s Jamba Garing, 8-7,...
Sports
2 hours ago
San Benildo upsets Xavier to bag Filoil 11-U crown
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
The Colegio De San Benildo Blazing Wolves opened Championship Sunday of the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup with a stunning...
Sports
1 day ago
NorthPort displays full strength
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Armed with a fuller complement this time, NorthPort showed its teeth as it spanked an import-less Blackwater 127-99 to take...
Sports
1 day ago
PLDT survives five-setter; F2 stays on top
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
PDLT Home Fibr was the steadier team down the stretch as it outlasted Sta. Lucia, 22-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-20, 15-8 in a five-set...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with