Tamiya Mini 4WD Asia Challenge winners pose with Filipino Tamiya pioneer Ferdie Kahn.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Filipinos rule Tamiya Mini 4WD Asia Challenge
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2019 - 10:07am

SANTA ROSA, Laguna — Three Filipinos emerged victorious in the Open Class race of the Tamiya Mini 4WD Asia Challenge held at Glorietta in Makati City on Sunday.

Pinoy racers Bien Chavez, Alvin John Linchangco and Darwin Basco finished in the top three spots of the race after besting hundreds of competitors from 11 countries.

Chavez, 28, won top honors and will be going to Japan for the Tamiya Mini 4WD Japan Cup 2019 in November.

The 28-year-old outraced three Filipinos and a South Korean national in the Final round to move on to the Japan Cup.

The Japan Cup is one of the biggest annual events of Tamiya Mini 4WD racing.

