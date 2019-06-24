PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Robert Bolick joins Gilas pool
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - June 24, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — NorthPort rookie Robert Bolick’s solid performances for the Batang Pier has earned him an invite to join the Gilas Pilipinas pool gearing up for the FIBA World Cup.

Bolick, who’s been one of the most consistent players in NorthPort’s hot 7-1 start in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, is set to attend today’s practice of a Gilas 5 in need of guards following the decision of veteran Jayson Castro to withdraw from the team for personal reasons.

“This (being invited to Gilas) is blessing,” said Bolick, who averages 17.29 points, 5.43 rebounds and 4.43 assists in the import-flavored conference.

The former San Beda standout got his callup from Gilas coach Yeng Guiao last Saturday and a couple of hours later, proved his worth by flirting with a near triple-double of 16 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in NorthPort’s 127-99 demolition of Blackwater.

Another young gun is expected for the Gilas sessions in NLEX’s Kiefer Ravena, who becomes eligible to start practicing again today before his 18-month Fiba suspension officially ends on Aug. 24.       

