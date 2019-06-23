NorthPort displays full strength

MANILA, Philippines — Armed with a fuller complement this time, NorthPort showed its teeth as it spanked an import-less Blackwater 127-99 to take a share of the lead in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup last night at Cuneta Astrodome.

Former Ginebra boys Sol Mercado, Kevin Ferrer and Jervy Cruz made immediate impact in their debut for the injury-hit Batang Pier, joining forces with Sean Anthony and Robert Bolick in leading the team to its fourth straight win.

With a 7-1 record, NorthPort caught up with idle TNT at the top of the standings.

The trio’s arrival in exchange for Stanley Pringle gave coach Pido Jarencio a deeper bench than the eight-man crew that bravely rallied past Rain or Shine in overtime, 107-105, last Wednesday.

“As I said when we traded for them, these three will help us. Now, we have a better rotation,” said Jarencio.

Ferrer fired 23 plus five rebounds and six assists while Mercado 15 markers, five boards and five feeds and Cruz contributed 16-11-1 for their new squad, complementing Bolick’s near triple double (16-9-10) and Anthony’s solid outing (22-11-4).

Later, Magnolia picked up its third consecutive win at the expense of Phoenix Pulse, 99-96, to continue its rise after a 0-2 start. The Fuel Masters dropped to 2-4.

The scores:

First Game

NorthPort 127 – Ferrer 23, Anthony 22, Bolick 16, Cruz 16, Mercado 14, Ibeh 10, Taha 10, Tautuaa 8, Lanete 8, Gabayni 0.

Blackwater 99 – Parks 25, Al-Hussaini 16, Digregorio 10, Maliksi 10, Belo 10, Tratter 6, Alolino 5, Sumang 5, Desiderio 5, Javier 4, Salem 3, Cortez 0, Sena 0, Jose 0.

Quarterscores: 29-21, 54-39, 86-65, 127-99

Second Game

Magnolia 99 – Lee 27, Farr 26, Barroca 11, Jalalon 10, Dela Rosa 8, Sangalang 8, Brondial 7, Melton 2, Pascual 0, Pingris 0, Herndon 0.

Phoenix 96 – Howell 36, Wright 19, Jazul 15, Chua 8, Marcelo 7, Mallari 6, Wilson 3, Dennison 2, Perkins 0, Kramer 0, Intal 0.

Quarterscores: 23-24, 47-45, 71-67, 99-96