Foton’s Jaja Santiago sneaks it in against Majoy Baron of F2 Logistics.
PLDT survives five-setter; F2 stays on top
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - June 23, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — PDLT Home Fibr was the steadier team down the stretch as it outlasted Sta. Lucia, 22-25, 20-25, 25-16, 25-20, 15-8 in a five-set thriller of the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference yesterday at the Imus Sports Center.

Grethcel Soltones paced the Power Hitters with 19 points built on 16 kills along with 19 digs and 18 excellent receptions while  Jorelle Singh provided the much needed support with 16 markers off the bench.

“I was looking for the right combination. I already shuffled my whole lineup to find it. I’m glad that Jorelle delivered,” said PLDT coach Roger Gorayeb on Singh,  the X-factor in the tightly contested match.

“Jorelle is not lucky to be part of this team. She deserves it because she’s really good. She can kill the ball and outplay the blockers despite being small.”

Unbeaten F2 Logistics kept a stranglehold of top spot following a 25-9, 23-25, 25-22, 25-16 trouncing of Foton for its third straight win in as many games.

Ace scorer Ara Galang tallied 20 points off 15 attacks to lead the way for F2.

PLDT actually started on a wrong foot, dropping the first two sets against the Lady Realtors before Soltones and Singh came through to help the team force a deciding set.

PLDT improved to 1-1 slate, avenging its tough three-set loss against unbeaten F2 Logistics earlier this week. Sta. Lucia suffered its second straight setback to slide at 1-2.

