Has Gilas seen last of Jayson Castro?

MANILA, Philippines — Jayson Castro asked for understanding as he decided to hang up his Gilas Pilipinas jersey.

Castro, Asia’s best point guard in 2013 and 2015, confirmed he was pulling out of the Gilas roster to the forthcoming Fiba World Cup to attend to family matters.

“Sana maintindihan ninyo (I hope you understand),” appealed Castro after TNT’s victory over Columbian Dyip last Friday.

The 5-foot-9 Castro recently exchanged vows with his long-time partner, finally realizing marriage plans he had deferred in the past due to his Gilas stints.

“I want to focus muna sa family ko kasi almost seven years na non-stop basketball sa Gilas. Sobrang dinedicate ko sarili ko doon, yung mga break ko nasa Gilas and siguro it’s time to give it to the young guys naman. Nakikita ko naman na ready na rin sila,” said the ace playmaker.

Asked if he was retiring from the international game for good, Castro replied: “Siguro (maybe).”

He said he already talked about his plan with Gilas coach Yeng Guiao, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan and the entire coaching staff and was glad that they understood their situation.

“Pinag usapan namin ang sitwasyon, bakit ako magpapahinga muna sa Gilas, naintindihan naman nila (They understood),” he said.

With the 32-year-old Castro out, Gilas will miss his steady backcourt presence and leadership as it does battle in the Aug. 31-Sept. 15 world meet in China. Castro posted averages of 14.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and three assists in helping Phl 5 survive the Fiba World Cup qualifiers last year and earn a second trip to basketball’s showpiece tournament.

Guiao is looking at his NLEX guard, Kiefer Ravena, who is set to finish the term of his 18-month suspension from the Fiba on Aug. 24 but can start practicing again tomorrow, as one of the possible replacements for Castro.