Go For Gold riders (from left) Jericho Jay Lucero, Ean Cajucom, Marc Ryan Lago, coach Ednalyn Hualda, Daniel Ven Carino and Ismael Grospe.
Go For Gold best Filipino squad in 10th Le Tour de Filipinas
(The Philippine Star) - June 23, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Blending youth with stamina and tenacity, the Go For Gold Philippines Continental Cycling Team accomplished the goal that other Filipino cycling squads craved in the recent 10th Le Tour de Filipinas.

Jonel Carcueva and Daniel Ven Carino formed a formidable and cohesive unit with Ismael Grospe and Jericho Lucero to install Go For Gold as the best Filipino team in the five-day UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) 2.2 category race.

“As a young team with young Pinoy riders, I believe this validates the faith we have given our developmental team and shows the enormous improvement they have made against other powerhouse Filipino teams,” said Go For Gold godfather Jeremy Go.

It was an impressive followup to the performance of the team in two previous races held in the Philippines early this year – the Ronda Pilipinas and PRURide PH – where Grospe and Carino earned the best young rider awards, respectively.

“Of course, we would have preferred to get a better placing, especially in the best young rider category, which we had successfully won in our two previous UCI races,” said Go, who supports other sports other than cycling.

