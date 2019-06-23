PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Juvic Pagunsan completes back-to-back PGT romp
Dante Navarro (The Philippine Star) - June 23, 2019 - 12:00am

BACOLOD, Philippines — Multi-titled Juvic Pagunsan capped a week of uncertainties with a resounding victory in the ICTSI Negros Occidental Classic yesterday, beating James Ryan Lam by four with a closing 69 to become the first player in two years to score back-to-back victories on the Philippine Golf Tour.

Pagunsan bucked an early pressure from Nilo Salahog and a brief challenge from Lam, finishing with three birdies against two bogeys and winning by a big margin despite turning in his “worst” game in four days after a pair of 66s and a 68 for an 11-under 269.

“This is one of my toughest wins. I really struggled this week and couldn’t focus,” said Pagunsan, who almost pulled out of this week’s tournament to attend to an ailing wife but made a change of heart after being assured of her recovery. But he needed to endure a lot of pressure – from the crack field and at home not to mention lack of sleep and loss of energy in the last three rounds.

But he bucked them all – in a fashion only a player of his caliber could dish out, completing an eight-day run of under-par cards, including four at the Bacolod Golf and Country Club in nearby Binitin last week where he thumped practically the same field en route to a seven-shot romp over Rufino Bayron.

He also matched Clyde Mondilla’s feats in the Manila Southwoods Championship and the Philippine Masters in May 2017 and also became the first player to successfully defend a crown in the circuit put up by ICTSI since Tony Lascuña won the Forest Hills Championship in 2016-17.

Pagunsan nipped reigning PGT Order of Merit winner but absentee Jobim Carlos on the second extra hole here last year.

“I was tired and actually aiming even for a one-stroke win. But after I birdied No. 9 and took some chocolates, I got energized,” said Pagunsan, who received the replica of his check worth P550,000 from organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. executive director Narlene Soriano during awards rites.

The region’s former No. 1 guns for a third straight win in Iloilo next week, his final local tournament before heading back to Japan, his base the last few years.

