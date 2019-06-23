PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Cool Smashers get back at Angels
(The Philippine Star) - June 23, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline got back at PetroGazz in stirring fashion, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 26-24 and gained a share of the lead in the PVL Reinforced Conference at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan last night.

In a thrilling match that featured sharp spikes, quick hits, spectacular saves and long rallies between the league’s top teams, the Cool Smashers survived a late collapse with a big windup with Alyssa Valdez anchoring the victory with two hits, including a match-clinching kill that fell in the arms of PetroGazz import Janisa Johnson.

The win avenged Creamline’s straight-sets defeat to PetroGazz in the opener last May 26.

The victory likewise stretched the Cool Smashers’ win run to seven following while stopping the Angels’ own streak at seven for joint lead heading to the last three playdates of the double-round elims.

The two teams have actually secured the top two spots in the crossover semis but still slugged it out from opening serve to the final hit to the delight of the big weekend crowd.

Earlier, Motolite battled back from two sets down and outhit BaliPure in a tense-filled endgame, hacking out a 23-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-14, 15-12 decision to bolster its own semifinal bid.

