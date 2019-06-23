The FIBA World Cup was inaugurated in Argentina in 1950. This year will mark the 18th staging of the tournament in China with a record 32 national teams competing for the James Naismith Trophy. Four years from now, the Philippines will host the World Cup with Indonesia and Japan in the first multi-nation collaboration in FIBA history.

As lead country in the hosting consortium, the Philippines will stage the quarterfinals, semifinals and final. There will be 32 teams in the 2023 edition just like this year. Teams will be divided into eight groups of four. The top two teams from each group will advance to the second round of four groups of four. The last two teams from each group in the first round will play in a classification series to determine rankings from No. 17 to No. 32. The Philippines, Indonesia and Japan will hold games up to the second round. Then, the eight quarterfinalists will converge in Manila for the knockout playoffs. The four quarterfinal survivors will play in the semifinals then the two winners will dispute the gold medal in the final and the two losers will play for the bronze.

It took the Philippines two attempts and an innovative approach to win the bid for 2023. SBP chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan was determined to clinch it for 2023 and thought of a brilliant idea to join forces with two other countries in a show of unity. In the bidding for 2019, the Philippines had a superior presentation but China’s overwhelming edge in infrastructure was a convincing factor. China offered eight cities and eight stadiums for the preliminary stage in a massive display of resources.

What the Philippines intends to do in 2023 is to leave a lasting legacy in FIBA’s record books. The all-time attendance record for a World Cup final was set at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro in 1954 with the US defeating host Brazil, 62-41, before 35,000 fans. In 2023, the SBP will try to erase the record and establish a new standard at the 55,000-seat Philippine Arena. It can be done and it will be.

The 1954 edition marked a milestone in Philippine basketball history as it was the only World Cup where an Asian country landed a podium finish. The Philippines placed third for a bronze with a lineup composed of Lauro Mumar, Francisco Rabat, Nap Flores, Mariano Tolentino, Benjamin Francisco, Rafael Barretto, Pons Saldana, Florentino Bautista, Mon Manulat, Bayani Amador, Caloy Loyzaga and skipper Tony Genato. The coach was Herr Silva.

The US was unscathed in the tournament, posting a glowing 9-0 record. Brazil was 8-1 and the Philippines, 6-3. The Philippines’ only losses were to Brazil twice, 99-62 and 57-41, and the US, 56-43. The six wins were over Paraguay, 64-52, France, 66-60, Formosa (now Chinese Taipei), 48-38, Uruguay, 67-63, Canada, 83-76 and Israel, 90-56. Loyzaga, then 24, emerged the second leading scorer in the competition with 148 total points, including 31 against Uruguay. The top scorer was Canada’s Carl Ridd with 164 points.

There were 12 teams that were split into four groups. The top two in each group advanced to the eight-team final round. Two losses in the preliminaries meant relegation to the four-team classification round for No. 9 to No. 12. The Philippines was bracketed in Group A with Brazil and Paraguay. As it turned out, Brazil and the Philippines survived the eliminations.

In its first game of the final round, the Philippines gave the US a scare and led, 31-26, in the second half behind Silva’s zone defense and freeze tactics. The Americans were mostly mainstays of the Peoria Cats of Illinois club. Wire reports described the last 10 minutes of the game as “particularly rough” with the Americans exploiting their size to scramble for the win. But the Philippines bounced back to score five wins in a row to salvage the bronze. The victory over Canada was particularly memorable as the tournament’s leading scorer Ridd erupted for 37 points but the Philippines used a balanced attack to prevail. Loyzaga shot 15 points before fouling out. Mumar netted 24, Barretto 14 and Genato 12. Flash reports were broadcast on Philippine radio during the game which tipped off at 8 a.m., Manila time.

After the Philippines took the bronze, President Magsaysay sent a cablegram from Manila to applaud the team in Brazil. “Congratulations for a magnificent performance,” the Chief Executive said. “You are the country’s pride not just for your victories but for the sportsmanlike manner by which they were won. You have brought new glory and luster to the name Filipino.”

In 2023, the Philippines will once more be on center stage, this time as host of what is planned to be the most successful World Cup with the largest attendance ever.