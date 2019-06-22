Busy Motolite gets boost with win over BaliPure

SAN JUAN, Philippines – After suffering a three-set defeat at the hands of the Creamline Cool Smashers, the Motolite squad bounced back with a 3-2 win against BaliPure in the Philippine Volleyball League Reinforced Conference on Saturday.

For Motolite Coach Air Padda, it was a much-needed victory for an extra boost before facing off with Banko Perlas tomorrow.

"Yeah, man, we needed this," Padda said after the win.

"I think even if we're in a different situation, say, we were qualified for the Final Four, playing a back-to-back weekend is really tough on you physically, mentally and spiritually so winning today, period, is just gonna give us that extra boost," she added.

Motolite's five-set match win puts them at fourth seed with a 3-5 standing, just a notch higher than the Perlas Spikers at fifth place with a 2-5 card.

Banko will overtake Motolite in the standings if they don't extend their winning streak tomorrow.

Despite BanKo being in a slump, Padda thinks their opponents will face them with utmost confidence.

"I think they're gonna come in on a high note and they're gonna have all the confidence in the world that they can beat us," Padda said.

"It's gonna be do-or-die, killed or be killed because we're both playing for survival," she added.

Meanwhile, Motolite Imports Channon Thompson and Krystelle Esdelle stressed the importance of having their Filipino teammates stepping up.

“Each player has to contribute and when that happens, it makes our job as imports so much easier, so much less stressful because we know we have their support, not just in words, but in actions,” said Thompson.

“When they believe in themselves, that’s all we need,” Esdelle added.

The Motolite volleybelles face off with BanKo Perlas tomorrow at 4 p.m. at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan, Laguna. – Gab Alicaya