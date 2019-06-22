PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Alyssa Valdez and the Creamline Cool Smashers deal the Petro Gazz Angels their first loss of the tournament after outlasting them in four sets on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Creamline gets back at Petro Gazz for 7th straight win
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 22, 2019 - 7:12pm

SAN JUAN, Philippines – The Creamline Cool Smashers got their revenge against the Petro Gazz, beating the Angels in four sets, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19, 26-24, in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the FilOil Flying V Centre here on Saturday.

Alyssa Valdez and the Cool Smashers handed Petro Gazz their first loss of the tournament while also extending their win streak to seven.

The Angels defeated Creamline in straight sets in their first round meeting.

A total team effort from the Cool Smashers spelled the victory for the Tai Bundit-led squad.

Offense came from all over the court Creamline imports Kuttika Kaewpin and Aleoscar Blanco and from the locals as well.

Key performances from Valdez and Michelle Gumabao were also instrumental to the victory.

Both teams now sport identical 7-1 records.

