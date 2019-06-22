Motolite turns back BaliPure to fan semis hopes

SAN JUAN, Philippines – Motolite bucked a slow start against the BaliPure Water Defenders, emerging victorious in five sets, 23-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-14, 15-12, in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the FilOil Flying V Centre here on Sunday.

The Motolite volleybelles clawed back from two sets down to take the crucial win.

Fueled by the explosiveness of imports Channon Thompson and Krystle Esdelle, as well as key contributions from locals Isa Molde and Eli Soyud, Motolite kept their playoff bid alive.

The Motolite volleybelles improve to a 3-5 record.

Meanwhile, BaliPure remains winless with a 0-8 slate.