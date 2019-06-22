PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
The Motolite squad turned back the BaliPure Water Defenders in five sets to keep their semifinals hopes alive in the PVL Reinforced Conference on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Motolite turns back BaliPure to fan semis hopes
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 22, 2019 - 4:44pm

SAN JUAN, Philippines – Motolite bucked a slow start against the BaliPure Water Defenders, emerging victorious in five sets, 23-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-14, 15-12, in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the FilOil Flying V Centre here on Sunday.

The Motolite volleybelles clawed back from two sets down to take the crucial win.

Fueled by the explosiveness of imports Channon Thompson and Krystle Esdelle, as well as key contributions from locals Isa Molde and Eli Soyud, Motolite kept their playoff bid alive.

The Motolite volleybelles improve to a 3-5 record.

Meanwhile, BaliPure remains winless with a 0-8 slate.

