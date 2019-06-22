PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Terrence Jones of TNT protects the ball against Jackson Corpuz of Columbian.
Jun Mendoza
TNT keeps hot streak going
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - June 22, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — TNT needed a big surge in the second half before disposing of Columbian, 109-102, to stretch its streak to five games and seize the solo lead  in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup with a 7-1 card last night at Cuneta Astrodome.

The high-powered Katropa didn’t have control until the last six minutes of the third, when Terrence Jones and Jayson Castro spearheaded a 17-7 exchange to wipe out an eight-point deficit and take a  73-71 margin going to the final canto.

Their rhythm back, the Katropa turned it up even more in the fourth, where a 21-9 salvo paved the way for a 94-80 cushion heading towards the final 4:53.

“We started slow and struggled early as Columbian was giving us a hard time defending especially on the open court. Good thing we came back in the second half,” said TNT coach Bong Ravena.

Jones had his usual high-scoring gig with 39, complementing it with 17 rebounds, six assists and seven blocks while Castro, the newly-wed spitfire, shot 22 to go with six feeds and two steals on his comeback game as the Katropa maintained their winning ways en route to the top spot ahead of idle NorthPort (6-1).

RR Pogoy added 16, bouncing back from his four-point output last time against Meralco.

Lester Prosper banged in 37 plus 20 boards in his first match-up with Jones to lead Columbian, which slipped to 1-5. CJ Perez dished out an excellent all-around game with his 22-point, nine-rebound, seven-assist performance.

In the second game, San Miguel Beer walloped Alaska, 119-107, using a game-changing 36-14 salvo in the second period to pull away en route to victory that enhanced its record to  2-3. The Aces, who reactivated Chris Daniels in place of Niño Johnson, suffered back-to-back losses for 4-4 overall.

Alex Cabagnot rifled in 31 spiked by four triples plus six assists while Charles Rhodes had a double-double of 23-10 with six blocks as the Beermen got  back on track after their 107-110 overtime loss to Ginebra.

The scores: 

First Game

TNT 109 – Jones 39, Castro 22, Pogoy 16, Rosario 8, Reyes 8, Trollano 5, Taha 4, T. Semerad 3, D. Semerad 2, Heruela 2, Carey 0.

Columbian 102 – Prosper 37, Perez 22, Calvo 15, Corpuz 8, McCarthy 5, Celda 5, Khobuntin 4, Cahilig 4, Agovida 0, Reyes 0, Camson 0.

Quarterscores: 22-27, 51-50, 73-71, 109-102

Second Game 

San Miguel 119 – Cabagnot 31, Rhodes 23, Lassiter 23, Santos 15, Fajardo 14, Standhardinger 6, Nabong 3, Rosser 2, Zamar 2, Pessumal 0, Ross 0, Tubid 0. 

Alaska 107 – Banchero 26, Daniels 23, Enciso 18, Teng 11, Ayaay 8, Pascual 6, Manuel 6, Casio 5, Thoss 4, Exciminiano 0, Racal 0, Cruz 0. 

Quarterscores: 29-27, 65-41, 85-67, 119-107

