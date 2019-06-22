PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Yeng Guiao looks at Kiefer Kiefer for World Cup
(The Philippine Star) - June 22, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — With top playmaker Jayson Castro’s stint still up in the air and Ray Parks begging off, Gilas Pilipinas coach Yeng Guiao is looking at his guard from NLEX, Kiefer Ravena, as one of the candidates to fill in the slot in the nationals’ Fiba World Cup campaign.

Ravena is nearing the end of the 18-month suspension from FIBA for testing positive for prohibited stimulants in his urine samples, and should be eligible to train again by June 24 before his eventual return to action on Aug. 24 just in time for the world meet.

“By Monday, Kiefer will be ready,” Guiao was quoted by tv5.espn.com after Thursday’s practice. “Then we have a few other names that we want to invite (to the Gilas pool).”

While away from basketball since the suspension took effect Feb. 25, 2018, Ravena kept himself active to stay in shape, according to Guiao.

“I don’t see any problem with Kiefer. By that time, he’s going to be eligible. He’s just going to catch up on the conditioning. Of course, he will not be in basketball shape but I have full confidence he’s taking care of himself. He’s not in full basketball shape but he’s in decent shape,” said the Gilas coach.

Guiao is eyeing reinforcements after Castro, who recently got married, had intimated that he was considering taking a break to focus on “personal matters.” 

Aside from the TNT star, Blackwater’s Parks had declined an invite to join Gilas’ twice-a-week sessions that kicks off its buildup for the Aug. 31-Sept. 15 worlds.

In a Twitter post, Parks explained he turned down the invite “out of respect” for both his mother club and the mainstays who worked to get Gilas qualified.

“First conference ko pa lang sa PBA, pinayagan na ako ng Blackwater tapusin ang ABL stint ko kaya sobrang thankful ako. Tapos ngayon, wala kaming import, mawawala ako, nahihiya lang ako sa BWE,” he said.

