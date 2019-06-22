PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
As big as the award was for him, George Isaac Go said the ultimate goal is winning the championship for the Blue Eagles which is now within reach with their 2-1 lead over Centro Escolar U in the ongoing best-of-five title showdown.
George Isaac Go wants team title more than MVP award
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - June 22, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — It came unexpected but versatile big man George Isaac Go still cherished winning the PBA D-League Most Valuable Player plum which he hopes to translate into an even bigger prize for him and for Cignal-Ateneo.

As big as the award was for him, Go said the ultimate goal is winning the championship for the Blue Eagles which is now within reach with their 2-1 lead over Centro Escolar U in the ongoing best-of-five title showdown.

“It’s just a bonus. It was never a goal to win this. The goal is to win the championship, improve as a player and always put my best foot forward,” said the 6-foot-7 Go. 

“It’s nice to have it. I will enjoy it now but then again, we have another game on Tuesday and I will focus for that.” 

Though a legitimate candidate for the award behind his averages of 9.9 points on 45-percent clip to go along 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13 games, Go was just lurking at the background prior to the awarding ceremony behind teammate Thirdy Ravena together with top bets RK Ilagan and Allyn Bulanadi of Valencia City Bukidnon–SSCR. 

Go said he was surprised when his name was called.

With fewer games due to his Gilas Pilipinas stint earlier this year, Ravena had an average of 14.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Ilagan (20.4 ppg, 6.8 rpb, 5.1 apg, 2.2 spg) and Bulanadi (20.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2.3 apg) had better numbers but Valencia got booted out of the semis.

“I honestly didn’t think I would win this. There were many other great players out there like RK, Allyn and even Thirdy. I was really surprised that I got it,” he added. “It’s a blessing but this is just one step towards the goal.” 

Go said the unlikely win was just a product of head coach Tab Baldwin’s unpredictable system and equal opportunities, making him and Ravena thrive in their own ways together with Ivorian center Ange Koaume. 

“Coach Tab believes that one of our biggest strengths is the team. He gives everybody the chance to grow and become better players,” he said. “It’s just about accepting our jobs and doing what we can to help us win.” 

With this, Go could only be better so do the Blue Eagles as they set their sights in having a more impressive campaign in mother league UAAP later this year.

“It’s a good motivational boost but then again it’s just an award. What I do here does not do anything to what I will do in the UAAP. It just drives me to work harder, to produce more, be a better leader and all that,” he concluded.

BASKETBALL GEORGE ISAAC GO PBA D-LEAGUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Thurman warned on Pacquiao fight
By Dino Maragay | 13 hours ago
Keith Thurman better back his words up against Manny Pacquiao when he takes on the Filipino icon exactly one month from ...
Sports
Beef History: A look into POC-PSC disputes throughout the years
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Since the Philippine Sports Commission's (PSC) creation in 1990, personalities from both the POC and the POC have often locked...
Sports
Cool Smashers seek payback vs Angels
10 hours ago
The defending champion Cool Smashers bowed to the Angels in three in the inaugurals of the third season of the league organized...
Sports
TNT's Pogoy named PBA Player of the Week
9 hours ago
Roger Pogoy’s hot shooting had him emerging as the unanimous choice as PBA Press Corps-Cignal Player of the Week for...
Sports
Thurman out of line with remarks
By Joaquin Henson | 3 days ago
Keith Thurman isn’t really a bad guy so when he recently mouthed off about his thoughts on Manny Pacquiao and how he...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
TNT keeps hot streak going
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
TNT needed a big surge in the second half before disposing of Columbian, 109-102, to stretch its streak to five games and...
Sports
1 hour ago
Yeng Guiao looks at Kiefer Kiefer for World Cup
1 hour ago
With top playmaker Jayson Castro’s stint still up in the air and Ray Parks begging off, Gilas Pilipinas coach Yeng Guiao...
Sports
1 hour ago
F2 aims for 3rd straight victory
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Unbeaten F2 Logistics looks to tighten its hold of the early lead when it aims for a third straight win at the expense of...
Sports
1 hour ago
Juvic Pagunsan hangs tough, Nilo Salahog lurks behind
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Losing energy and steam in the heat made Juvic Pagunsan worry a bit but the ace local shotmaker still edged closer to a title...
Sports
Creamline seeks revenge against PetroGazz
June 22, 2019 - 12:00am
Creamline finally gets the chance to get even with PetroGazz as the early semifinalists tangle in what could serve as a preview of the championship in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Filoil...
1 hour ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with