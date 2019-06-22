George Isaac Go wants team title more than MVP award

MANILA, Philippines — It came unexpected but versatile big man George Isaac Go still cherished winning the PBA D-League Most Valuable Player plum which he hopes to translate into an even bigger prize for him and for Cignal-Ateneo.

As big as the award was for him, Go said the ultimate goal is winning the championship for the Blue Eagles which is now within reach with their 2-1 lead over Centro Escolar U in the ongoing best-of-five title showdown.

“It’s just a bonus. It was never a goal to win this. The goal is to win the championship, improve as a player and always put my best foot forward,” said the 6-foot-7 Go.

“It’s nice to have it. I will enjoy it now but then again, we have another game on Tuesday and I will focus for that.”

Though a legitimate candidate for the award behind his averages of 9.9 points on 45-percent clip to go along 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13 games, Go was just lurking at the background prior to the awarding ceremony behind teammate Thirdy Ravena together with top bets RK Ilagan and Allyn Bulanadi of Valencia City Bukidnon–SSCR.

Go said he was surprised when his name was called.

With fewer games due to his Gilas Pilipinas stint earlier this year, Ravena had an average of 14.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Ilagan (20.4 ppg, 6.8 rpb, 5.1 apg, 2.2 spg) and Bulanadi (20.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2.3 apg) had better numbers but Valencia got booted out of the semis.

“I honestly didn’t think I would win this. There were many other great players out there like RK, Allyn and even Thirdy. I was really surprised that I got it,” he added. “It’s a blessing but this is just one step towards the goal.”

Go said the unlikely win was just a product of head coach Tab Baldwin’s unpredictable system and equal opportunities, making him and Ravena thrive in their own ways together with Ivorian center Ange Koaume.

“Coach Tab believes that one of our biggest strengths is the team. He gives everybody the chance to grow and become better players,” he said. “It’s just about accepting our jobs and doing what we can to help us win.”

With this, Go could only be better so do the Blue Eagles as they set their sights in having a more impressive campaign in mother league UAAP later this year.

“It’s a good motivational boost but then again it’s just an award. What I do here does not do anything to what I will do in the UAAP. It just drives me to work harder, to produce more, be a better leader and all that,” he concluded.