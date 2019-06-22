F2 aims for 3rd straight victory

MANILA, Philippines — Unbeaten F2 Logistics looks to tighten its hold of the early lead when it aims for a third straight win at the expense of Foton in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference today at the Imus Sports Center in Cavite.

Off to a hot start with a pair of easy three-set victories against Generika-Ayala and PLDT, the Cargo Movers try to add the Tornadoes to their list of victims in the main tussle at 4 p.m.

Head coach Ramil de Jesus is looking forward to another strong showing from Fil-Am sensation Kalei Mau who debuted with a bang, exploding for 17 points in F2’s 25-15, 27-25, 25-22 win over PLDT earlier this week.

“Not bad for a first timer,” said the multi-titled coach of the Arizona State standout whom the Cargo Movers acquired from the disbanded United VC prior to the start of the season.

“She’s still making some adjustments in training. The good thing is that she’s very open to suggestions and she’s willing to adjust.”

Out to provide support for Mau are core players led by skipper Aby Maraño, Kianna Dy, Majoy Baron, Ara Galang and Dawn Macandili who did a good job in guiding their newest teammate in her debut.

But F2’s bid for third straight win in as many games will not be an easy job especially with the vengeful Foton standing on its way.