PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Creamline seeks revenge against PetroGazz
(The Philippine Star) - June 22, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline finally gets the chance to get even with PetroGazz as the early semifinalists tangle in what could serve as a preview of the championship in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan today.

The defending champion Cool Smashers bowed to the Angels in three sets in the inaugurals of the third season of the league organized by Sports Vision as top local Alyssa Valdez went down and left the match after sustaining an ankle injury in the second.

And as PetroGazz piled up successive wins in straight-set fashions and clinched the first Final Four seat, the Cool Smashers recovered and strung up six straight victories with Valdez back in harness to nail the second slot in the crossover semis.

But the Angels remain confident of scoring a repeat over the Cool Smashers in their 4 p.m. clash that will also focus on four of the league’s leading imports and a bunch of talented locals.

PREMIER VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Thurman warned on Pacquiao fight
By Dino Maragay | 13 hours ago
Keith Thurman better back his words up against Manny Pacquiao when he takes on the Filipino icon exactly one month from ...
Sports
Beef History: A look into POC-PSC disputes throughout the years
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Since the Philippine Sports Commission's (PSC) creation in 1990, personalities from both the POC and the POC have often locked...
Sports
Cool Smashers seek payback vs Angels
10 hours ago
The defending champion Cool Smashers bowed to the Angels in three in the inaugurals of the third season of the league organized...
Sports
TNT's Pogoy named PBA Player of the Week
9 hours ago
Roger Pogoy’s hot shooting had him emerging as the unanimous choice as PBA Press Corps-Cignal Player of the Week for...
Sports
Thurman out of line with remarks
By Joaquin Henson | 3 days ago
Keith Thurman isn’t really a bad guy so when he recently mouthed off about his thoughts on Manny Pacquiao and how he...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
TNT keeps hot streak going
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
TNT needed a big surge in the second half before disposing of Columbian, 109-102, to stretch its streak to five games and...
Sports
1 hour ago
Yeng Guiao looks at Kiefer Kiefer for World Cup
1 hour ago
With top playmaker Jayson Castro’s stint still up in the air and Ray Parks begging off, Gilas Pilipinas coach Yeng Guiao...
Sports
1 hour ago
George Isaac Go wants team title more than MVP award
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
It came unexpected but versatile big man George Isaac Go still cherished winning the PBA D-League Most Valuable Player plum...
Sports
1 hour ago
F2 aims for 3rd straight victory
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Unbeaten F2 Logistics looks to tighten its hold of the early lead when it aims for a third straight win at the expense of...
Sports
1 hour ago
Juvic Pagunsan hangs tough, Nilo Salahog lurks behind
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Losing energy and steam in the heat made Juvic Pagunsan worry a bit but the ace local shotmaker still edged closer to a title...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with