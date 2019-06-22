Creamline seeks revenge against PetroGazz

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline finally gets the chance to get even with PetroGazz as the early semifinalists tangle in what could serve as a preview of the championship in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan today.

The defending champion Cool Smashers bowed to the Angels in three sets in the inaugurals of the third season of the league organized by Sports Vision as top local Alyssa Valdez went down and left the match after sustaining an ankle injury in the second.

And as PetroGazz piled up successive wins in straight-set fashions and clinched the first Final Four seat, the Cool Smashers recovered and strung up six straight victories with Valdez back in harness to nail the second slot in the crossover semis.

But the Angels remain confident of scoring a repeat over the Cool Smashers in their 4 p.m. clash that will also focus on four of the league’s leading imports and a bunch of talented locals.