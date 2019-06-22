Real Gold targets second jewel of Triple Crown

MANILA, Philippines — First-leg winner Real Gold shoots for the second jewel in the Philippine Racing Commission’s 2019 Triple Crown series at the Saddle and Clubs Leisure Park in Naic, Cavite tomorrow.

Real Gold won the initial battle among the country’s best three-year-olds, obliterating the eight-horse field that included undefeated and overwhelming favorite Obra Maestra at the San Lazaro Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite last month.

The C&H Enterprise-owned Real Gold wants a fitting follow-up to that masterful win. But six of the country’s top horses stand in its way, namely Best Regards (jockey CP Henson, owner Peter Aguila), Boss Emong (Dan Camañero, Edward Vincent Diokno), Jayz (JA Guce, SC Stockfarm), Phenomenal (JB Guce, Enrique Javier), Shanghai Noon (OP Cortez, Emmanuel Santos) and Toy For The Big Boy (JB Cordova, Alfredo Santos).

The seven-horse field will also gun for the whopping top purse of P1.8 million from the total purse of P3 million put up by Philracom for the race, to be ran in 1,800 meters.

Second-placer of the race pockets P675,000, with the third and fourth placers getting P375,000 and P150,000, respectively. A P100,000 prize is allotted for the breeder of winning horse.

“Real Gold set the bar high in the first leg,” said Philracom chairman Andrew Sanchez.