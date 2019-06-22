BEST Center on weekends

MANILA, Philippines — The Best Center keeps the youth busy on weekends as it holds clinics in basketball and volleyball at the Ateneo college covered courts and at the Starmall Alabang.

Ateneo will host Saturday-only classes for basketball and volleyball from July 6-Aug. 24. The sessions will be from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The basketball camps will be for students in Preparatory Level (5-8 years old) and in Levels 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Volleyball clinics for the event sponsored by Milo and supported by Rain or Shine, Chris Sports and SKLZ are for Levels 1, 2 and 3.

Sunday-only classes are set in Alabang from July 7-Aug. 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.