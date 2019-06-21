TNT's Pogoy named PBA Player of the Week

MANILA, Philippines – Terrence Jones is not just the sole reason for TnT Katropa lording it over in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Roger Pogoy has also stepped up to the plate and been delivering huge numbers for the Katropa, who have consistently managed to stay on top of the mid-season conference standings.

So far, the tournament had seen Pogoy break his career-best not just once but twice, the last of which came in the team’s 104-96 beating of Barangay Ginebra.

Pogoy’s hot shooting had him emerging as the unanimous choice as PBA Press Corps-Cignal Player of the Week for the period June 10-16.

The 27-year-old native of Minglanilla, Cebu beat out TnT teammates Don Trollano and Troy Rosario, Sean Anthony of NorthPort, Alex Mallari of Phoenix, Magnolia’s Ian Sangalang, the San Miguel trio of Marcio Lassiter, Alex Cabagnot, and June Mar Fajardo, and the Ginebra duo of Scottie Thompson and Greg Slaughter for the weekly honor.

Pogoy was exceptionally hot against the Katropa’s big win over the Kings, who he torched for 38 big points, a new career high for the Gilas Pilipinas gunner.

The former Rookie of the Year capped the heroics by firing a total of 10 three pointers.

The feat made Pogoy as only the fourth player in league history to sink 10 3-pointers, joining an elite company that included Allan Caidic, Kenneth Duremdes and Marcio Lassiter.