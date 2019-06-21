Cool Smashers seek payback vs Angels

Games Saturday

2 p.m. – Motolite vs BaliPure

4 p.m. – PetroGazz vs Creamline

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline finally gets the chance to get even with PetroGazz as the early semifinalists tangle in what could serve as a preview of the championship in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan Saturday.

The defending champion Cool Smashers bowed to the Angels in three in the inaugurals of the third season of the league organized by Sports Vision as top local Alyssa Valdez went down and left the match after sustaining an ankle injury in the second.

And as PetroGazz piled up wins after wins — in straight-set fashions — to clinch the first Final Four seat, the Cool Smashers recovered and strung up six straight victories with Valdez back in harness to nail the second slot in the crossover semis.

But the Angels remain confident of scoring a repeat over the Cool Smashers in their 4 p.m. clash that will also put in focus four of the league’s leading imports and a bunch of talented locals eager to slug it out for the second time.

The match also serves as part of the two teams’ buildup for the crossover semis with PacificTown (4-3), BanKo-Perlas and Motolite (both toting 2-5 cards) disputing the two other slots in the next phase of the tournament sponsored by Mikasa, Asics and KFC.

But focus will be on Valdez, who is expected to make up for her abbreviated stint against the Angels last May 26 with imports Kuttika Kaewpin and Ale Blanco also bracing for a fiery duel with Cuban reinforcement Wilma Salas and American Janisa Johnson.

Meanwhile, Motolite tries to boost its semis drive as it faces winless BaliPure in the 2 p.m. opener with local ace Myla Pablo hoping to play a lot better than her stint in her comeback from a long layoff due to injury.

The former National University star scored just three points in two sets in a straight-set defeat to the Cool Smashers last Wednesday.

In Spikers’ Turf, Sta. Elena pounced on Rebisco-Philippines sloppy reception as it pulled off a 25-23, 27-25, 21-25, 25-18 victory to bolster its campaign in the Reinforced Conference at the Paco Arena last Thursday.

Nico Almendras and Edwin Camposano combined for 32 points while skipper James Natividad and Ber Daymil backed them up with 11 and 10 markers, respectively, as the Ball Hammers outsteadied the fancied Nationals in the first two sets then bounced back from a third set defeat with a gutsy stand in the next to pound out the one-hour, 26-minute reversal.

Sta. Lucia remained at sixth at 5-3 but closed in on Phl team (6-2) and Army and PLDT, which tote identical 5-2 cards.

In other results, Cignal HD notched its seventh straight win with a 25-17, 25-12, 25-17 romp over Easytrip while Air Force repulsed Instituto Estetico Manila, 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19.

Meanwhile, the league holds its third out-of-town sortie in the conference in Biñan City in Laguna on Sunday with BanKo-Perlas and Motolite clashing in a crucial match at 2 p.m. and PetroGazz seeking a repeat over third-running PacificTown Army at 4 p.m.