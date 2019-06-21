PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Alyssa Valdez of Creamline poses the biggest threat to PetroGazz.
Cool Smashers seek payback vs Angels
(Philstar.com) - June 21, 2019 - 3:06pm

Games Saturday

2 p.m. – Motolite vs BaliPure

4 p.m. – PetroGazz vs Creamline

MANILA, Philippines – Creamline finally gets the chance to get even with PetroGazz as the early semifinalists tangle in what could serve as a preview of the championship in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan Saturday.

The defending champion Cool Smashers bowed to the Angels in three in the inaugurals of the third season of the league organized by Sports Vision as top local Alyssa Valdez went down and left the match after sustaining an ankle injury in the second.

And as PetroGazz piled up wins after wins — in straight-set fashions — to clinch the first Final Four seat, the Cool Smashers recovered and strung up six straight victories with Valdez back in harness to nail the second slot in the crossover semis.

But the Angels remain confident of scoring a repeat over the Cool Smashers in their 4 p.m. clash that will also put in focus four of the league’s leading imports and a bunch of talented locals eager to slug it out for the second time.

The match also serves as part of the two teams’ buildup for the crossover semis with PacificTown (4-3), BanKo-Perlas and Motolite (both toting 2-5 cards) disputing the two other slots in the next phase of the tournament sponsored by Mikasa, Asics and KFC.

But focus will be on Valdez, who is expected to make up for her abbreviated stint against the Angels last May 26 with imports Kuttika Kaewpin and Ale Blanco also bracing for a fiery duel with Cuban reinforcement Wilma Salas and American Janisa Johnson.

Meanwhile, Motolite tries to boost its semis drive as it faces winless BaliPure in the 2 p.m. opener with local ace Myla Pablo hoping to play a lot better than her stint in her comeback from a long layoff due to injury.

The former National University star scored just three points in two sets in a straight-set defeat to the Cool Smashers last Wednesday.

In Spikers’ Turf, Sta. Elena pounced on Rebisco-Philippines sloppy reception as it pulled off a 25-23, 27-25, 21-25, 25-18 victory to bolster its campaign in the Reinforced Conference at the Paco Arena last Thursday.

Nico Almendras and Edwin Camposano combined for 32 points while skipper James Natividad and Ber Daymil backed them up with 11 and 10 markers, respectively, as the Ball Hammers outsteadied the fancied Nationals in the first two sets then bounced back from a third set defeat with a gutsy stand in the next to pound out the one-hour, 26-minute reversal.

Sta. Lucia remained at sixth at 5-3 but closed in on Phl team (6-2) and Army and PLDT, which tote identical 5-2 cards.

In other results, Cignal HD notched its seventh straight win with a 25-17, 25-12, 25-17 romp over Easytrip while Air Force repulsed Instituto Estetico Manila, 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-19.

Meanwhile, the league holds its third out-of-town sortie in the conference in Biñan City in Laguna on Sunday with BanKo-Perlas and Motolite clashing in a crucial match at 2 p.m. and PetroGazz seeking a repeat over third-running PacificTown Army at 4 p.m.

CREAMLINE COOL SMASHERS PVL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Rui Hachimura makes history for Japan as No. 9 pick in NBA Draft
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The 21-year-old Forward from Gonzaga is the reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year in the NCAA and averaged 19.7...
Sports
Pelicans choose Zion Williamson as No. 1 pick in NBA draft
6 hours ago
The New Orleans Pelicans made Duke standout Zion Williamson the number one selection in the National Basketball Association...
Sports
Thurman out of line with remarks
By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
Keith Thurman isn’t really a bad guy so when he recently mouthed off about his thoughts on Manny Pacquiao and how he...
Sports
Roach 'pleased' with Pacquiao's first day at Wild Card
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao recently made his return to Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Gym in Hollywood, Los Angeles to resume training...
Sports
The price of an Olympic gold: Breaking down Hidilyn Diaz's money matters
By Luisa Morales | 7 days ago
Philstar.com breaks down the numbers of Hidilyn Diaz's financial struggles for her Olympic bid.
Sports
Latest
2 hours ago
Looking at the DLSU-SBU Filoil finals match-up
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
This is the fourth Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup finals between De La Salle University and San Beda University.
Sports
2 hours ago
Riled-up Pacquiao taps 'aggressive' streak for Thurman
2 hours ago
Veteran trainer Freddie Roach says Manny Pacquiao has rediscovered his aggressive streak as the one-month countdown to his...
Sports
4 hours ago
Thurman warned on Pacquiao fight
By Dino Maragay | 4 hours ago
Keith Thurman better back his words up against Manny Pacquiao when he takes on the Filipino icon exactly one month from ...
Sports
6 hours ago
The Future: Top 5 Picks of the 2019 NBA Draft
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Get to know the cream of the crop of the 2019 NBA draft class and where they're headed in the coming season.
Sports
16 hours ago
Blue Eagles bounce back for 2-1 lead
By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Motivated by a painful defeat in its last game, Cignal-Ateneo came back with a vengeance against Centro Escolar U, flaunting...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with