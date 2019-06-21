Thurman warned on Pacquiao fight

MANILA, Philippines – Keith Thurman better back his words up against Manny Pacquiao when he takes on the Filipino icon exactly one month from now.

Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe warned the undefeated Thurman that beating an ageing Pacquiao is still easier said than done.

“Keith is starting out in the fight talking lots of trash so he's got to live up to that word,” Ellerbe said in a video by Fighthype.com.

“But he's fighting a straight dog in Manny Pacquiao who's at 40 years old. To even be having a conversation that can a 40-year old beat a 30-year old, that tells you what kind of level or respect that the fans have for Manny Pacquiao and the accomplishments that he has,” he added.

Thurman, who holds the WBA “super” welterweight title, has been running his mouth about how he plans to send Pacquiao packing after their July 20 clash at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas (July 21 Manila time).

Even Pacquiao himself is not amused with Thurman’s trash talking and said it will serve as his motivation to win.

Ellerbe, for his part, is intrigued with the bout.

“That fight will be a barnburner,” he continued.

Even at 40 years old, Pacquiao, the WBA’s “regular” 147-pound titlist, is still a tough nut to crack. He has proven it in his last two fights when he stopped Lucas Matthysse last year and routed Adrien Broner earlier this year.

Thurman (29-0, with 22 knockouts) would be wise not to be overconfident.

“My message to Keith, I can tell you firsthand: it’s a little different how it looks when you first get up in there,” said Ellerbe, a close friend of Floyd Mayweather Jr.

“It looks totally different until you get up in there.”