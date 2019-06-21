PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Zion Williamson high fives fans after being drafted number one overall during the 2019 NBA Draft on June 20, 2019 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Michelle Farsi/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP
Pelicans choose Zion Williamson as No. 1 pick in NBA draft
(Philstar.com) - June 21, 2019 - 9:43am

LOS ANGELES – The New Orleans Pelicans made Duke standout Zion Williamson the number one selection in the National Basketball Association entry draft on Thursday (Friday Manila time).

The six-foot-seven, 285-pound Williamson wore a white suit and sat with his mother as he heard his name called at New York's Barclays Center arena.

"I didn't think I would be in this position," Williamson said. "I wouldn't be here without my mom. I just want to thank her. She put her dreams aside for mine."

Williamson beat out Murray State's Ja Morant as the top overall pick. Guard Morant went second to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The New York Knicks made Canadian forward RJ Barrett the third pick in the annual selection of college players that helps NBA teams replenish their talent pools.

The Pelicans were expected to take Williamson first and he now becomes the new face of the organization that traded NBA big man Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers last weekend.

Williamson, who turns 19 on July 6, played one season at Duke where he averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 33 games. He added 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.

He was the consensus National Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American. 

The Pelicans like his humble nature, explosive offence and high basketball IQ which he employs at both ends of the court.

New Orleans went 33-49 last season and recently agreed to a blockbuster deal to send centre Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package of players and draft picks.

The Grizzlies took point guard and playmaker Morant second as they try to build a five man core unit that will get them out of the cellar in the Western Conference.

Morant, a dynamic athlete and a solid three-point shooter, led the his college to the second round of the NCAA playoff tournament, averaging 24.5 points and 10.0 assists per game. 

"It feels good to be able to accomplish my dream," Morant said. "I believe in myself and I had the right people around me, like my family."

Morant joins a Memphis club that on Tuesday agreed to trade point guard Mike Conley to the  Utah Jazz for forwards Jae Crowder and Kyle Korver, the No. 23 pick Thursday and a future first-round pick.

Barrett, of Toronto, is expected to thrive on the big stage in New York. Like Williamson, Barrett played for Duke. 

"I have given this game all I got for long time and I am just ready for this," Barrett said. "I am thankful I get to represent my country because that's what made me. It's great to be on this stage."

Barrett's parents both attended St. John's University in Queens, New York where his mother was a member of the track team and his father a basketball star.

"My late grandfather, rest in peace, he was the biggest Knicks fan. He'd always tell me I'd play for the Knicks. It would mean a lot to me," he said.

Rui Hachimura becomes the first Japanese player selected in the first round after being chosen ninth overall by the Washington Wizards. 

He will become just the third from Japan to play in the NBA, joining, Yuta Tabuse (Phoenix Suns) and Yuta Watanabe (Memphis Grizzlies).

"It means lot for me, my family and my whole country. I am the first," said the six-foot-nine Hachimura.

NBA NBA DRAFT ZION WILLIAMSON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Thurman out of line with remarks
By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
Keith Thurman isn’t really a bad guy so when he recently mouthed off about his thoughts on Manny Pacquiao and how he...
Sports
Roach 'pleased' with Pacquiao's first day at Wild Card
By Dino Maragay | 21 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao recently made his return to Freddie Roach’s Wild Card Gym in Hollywood, Los Angeles to resume training...
Sports
Pelicans choose Zion Williamson as No. 1 pick in NBA draft
1 hour ago
The New Orleans Pelicans made Duke standout Zion Williamson the number one selection in the National Basketball Association...
Sports
The price of an Olympic gold: Breaking down Hidilyn Diaz's money matters
By Luisa Morales | 6 days ago
Philstar.com breaks down the numbers of Hidilyn Diaz's financial struggles for her Olympic bid.
Sports
Gilas U19 in final push for World Cup
June 21, 2019 - 12:00am
The Gilas Pilipinas youth squad flies to Doha tonight to wrap up its preparations for the FIBA U19 World Cup slated June 29-July 7 in Heraklion, Greece.
Sports
Latest
7 minutes ago
Thurman warned on Pacquiao fight
By Dino Maragay | 7 minutes ago
Keith Thurman better back his words up against Manny Pacquiao when he takes on the Filipino icon exactly one month from ...
Sports
1 hour ago
Rui Hachimura makes history for Japan as No. 9 pick in NBA Draft
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The 21-year-old Forward from Gonzaga is the reigning West Coast Conference Player of the Year in the NCAA and averaged 19.7...
Sports
1 hour ago
The Future: Top 5 Picks of the 2019 NBA Draft
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Get to know the cream of the crop of the 2019 NBA draft class and where they're headed in the coming season.
Sports
11 hours ago
Blue Eagles bounce back for 2-1 lead
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Motivated by a painful defeat in its last game, Cignal-Ateneo came back with a vengeance against Centro Escolar U, flaunting...
Sports
11 hours ago
Petron steps on gas in PSL title campaign
11 hours ago
Reigning champion Petron kicked off its title-retention bid on a high note as it brought down Marinerang Pilipina, 25-21,...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with