The Future: Top 5 Picks of the 2019 NBA Draft

MANILA, Philippines — A week after the Toronto Raptors made history in the NBA Finals, the league now ushers in the latest group of ballers to change the game in the 2019 NBA Draft.

With a lot of teams banking on developing a young core, drafts are getting more and more exciting.

The top five picks are now locked in, with Duke's Zion Willliamson leading the helm.

Get to know the cream of the crop of the 2019 draft class and where they're headed in the coming NBA season.

1. Zion Williamson – New Orleans Pelicans

Duke's Zion Williamson is probably the most hyped up rookie since LeBron James in 2003.

Williamson became an Internet sensation with a massive array of highlights in the paint on both defense and offense.

It was no surprise that the 6'7" power forward was picked No. 1 overall.

Williamson is set to take his talents to New Orleans and join the young core of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Jrue Holiday.

Can the high-flying baller lead the Pelicans to the playoffs? The fans certainly hope so.

2. Ja Morant – Memphis Grizzlies

With athleticism that can rival Williamson, Ja Morant is expected to make waves in the NBA.

The point guard from Murray State used to be a more or less no-name prospect, but his explosiveness on the court just demanded attention.

Morant averaged 24.5 points and 5.7 boards in his sophomore year with Murray State.

But perhaps what is most impressive is his passing.

Morant led the NCAA in assists at 10 per game in his second year at Murray.

NBA guards Lonzo Ball and Trae Young did the same feat in the years before.

Morant is heading to Memphis to help the Grizzlies in their quest to return to the playffs.

3. RJ Barrett – New York Knicks

The New York Knicks may have lost the chance to get the No. 1 pick, but Williamson's Duke teammate RJ Barrett is more than just a consolation.

The 19-year-old Toronto native is a danger on the court with a 6'10" wingspan.

Barrett impacts the court on both offense and defense takes to his athleticism.

From hammering in a dunk to smothering an opponent on defense, Barrett can do it all.

Barrett will be suiting up for the Knicks and we may get to see a Williamson-Barrett showdown in the season to come.

4. De'Andre Hunter – Atlanta Hawks (Via LA Lakers/New Orleans Pelicans)

De'Andre Hunter was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the fourth overall pick, but he will reportedly be taking his talents to Atlanta.

Following a series of trades, the Hawks will acquire Hunter if the Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers deal pushes through.

Hunter is a newly minted NCAA champion after leading the Virginia Cavaliers to the title in April.

The 6'7" sophomore averaged 15 points and five rebounds in the past season.

5. Darius Garland – Cleveland Cavaliers

Vanderbilt's Darius Garland is the newest addition to the post-LeBron James Cleveland Cavaliers.

Joining fellow young gun Collin Sexton, Garland is set to beef up the franchise's young core.

Due to injury, Garland only played five games during his collegiate career.

But his stellar showings at the team workouts caught more than a few eyes.

The 19-year-old point guard averaged 16.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in his freshman year at Vanderbilt.