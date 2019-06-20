PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Myla Pablo made her debut for Motolite in their cash against the Creamline Cool Smashers on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Motolite's Myla Pablo relishes return from injury
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 20, 2019 - 9:08am

MANILA, Philippines — Motolite skipper Myla Pablo has finally made her PVL Reinforced Conference debut after missing most of the season due to a back injury.

In Motolite's clash with the Creamline Cool Smashers Wednesday, Pablo saw action for the first time this season.

Pablo was fielded in the starting lineup and finished with three points in two sets.

While her squad dropped the match to the Cool Smashers, Pablo was grateful just to return to the game.

"Syempre happy kasi ilang weeks din ako hindi nakapagtraining," Pablo said.

"Medyo naninibago ako sa loob ng court... Pero hindi ko iniisip, basta sinasabi ko lang na gusto ko maglaro," she added.

While her injury has mostly healed, the former NU Lady Bulldog says she is still not at her 100%.

With her long-term health in mind, Pablo sees the importance of getting back into her game gradually.

"'Di naman pwede na lagi akong babad baka sumakit yung back ko," said Pablo, who didn't play in the third set of Motolite's clash with Creamline.

With three games elimination games remaining for the Motolite squad, Pablo may still have enough time to have a breakout performance and lead her squad to the playoffs.

Pablo and the rest of the Motolite squad sport a 2-5 record, tied with the BanKo Perlas Spikers whom they will face on Sunday.

