Creamline thwarts Motolite to clinch playoff berth

SAN JUAN, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers extended their win streak to six after disposing of Motolite in straight sets, 25-15, 25-20, 25-21, in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the FilOil Flying V Centre here on Wednesday.

Relying on the offensive firepower of Kuttika Kaewpin, the Cool Smashers snapped Motolite's two-game win streak.

Motolite skipper Myla Pablo had her PVL debut after coming back from injury.

With the win, Creamline has secured a spot in the semis with a 6-1 record.

Meanwhile, Motolite is still in contention with a 2-5 record.