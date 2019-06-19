Army sweeps winless BaliPure

SAN JUAN, Philippines – The Pacific Town Army Lady Troopers returned to the win column after sweeping BaliPure, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21, in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the FilOil Flying V Centre here on Wednesday.

The Lady Troopers turned back the Water Defenders to improve their record to 4-3.

Meanwhile, BaliPure is still winless at 0-7.

Army imports Olena Lymareva-Flink and Jenelle Jordan came out in the clutch to help the Lady Troopers take the victory.

Dani Djakovic was a bright spot for struggling BaliPure.

The Water Defenders have three more chances left in elimination to notch a win.