Army sweeps winless BaliPure
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 19, 2019 - 4:48pm

SAN JUAN, Philippines – The Pacific Town Army Lady Troopers returned to the win column after sweeping BaliPure, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21, in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the FilOil Flying V Centre here on Wednesday.

The Lady Troopers turned back the Water Defenders to improve their record to 4-3.

Meanwhile, BaliPure is still winless at 0-7.

Army imports Olena Lymareva-Flink and Jenelle Jordan came out in the clutch to help the Lady Troopers take the victory.

Dani Djakovic was a bright spot for struggling BaliPure.

The Water Defenders have three more chances left in elimination to notch a win.

