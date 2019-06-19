PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
San Beda-Adamson, DLSU-LPU duke it out in Filoil semis
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 19, 2019 - 12:46pm

MANILA, Philippines – The last four teams standing in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup battle it out in the semifinals on Thursday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The De La Salle Green Archers, who laid waste to Letran in an incandescent fourth period in the quarterfinals, face the wounded Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates at 2 p.m. The Pirates outlasted gritty Centro Escolar University in the final minute and a half to advance to the next round of the win-or-go-home stages of the tournament.

The Pirates look to be at a disadvantage to La Salle as they are missing center Mike Nzeusseu, who is out for the next two weeks with a hand injury. There is a possibility that backup center Jerwin Guinto and guard Jaycee Marcelino might not play due to various ailments. Guinto was injured prior to the quarterfinals match while Marcelino had his nose broken by CEU center Malik Diouf.

“We will be up against a veteran team in Lyceum,” pointed out DLSU head coach Gian Nazario. “Whether they are missing players or not, they know their system well and they are fighters. It will be a test for us and for them as well.”

In the main game of semifinals, the San Beda University Red Lions, the sole unbeaten team in the competition, face a dangerous Adamson University side at 4 p.m.

San Beda totes an 8-0 record while Adamson is at 6-2. The Red Lions are led by their triumvirate of Evan Nelle, James Kwekuteye and Donald Tankoua, while the 6-2 Soaring Falcons count on a mix of veterans in Jerrick Ahanmisi, Simon Camach and Christian Bernardo as well as sophomore Jerom Lastimosa and rookies Lenda Dounga, Joem Sabandal, Aaron Fermin and AP Manlapaz.

“Being in the semifinals is good preparation for us with the NCAA season coming up,” underscored Red Lions coach Boyet Fernandez, who is raring to win the crown after losing to Ateneo in last year’s Filoil Cup finals. “All the teams we are facing now are not only well-coached, but also have good line-ups. And every time you go up against a Franz Pumaren-coached team you know they will be tough on both ends of the court.”

In the high school bracket, a pair of 5-0 squads meet up with a pair of 4-1 teams. Nazareth School of National University, who swept Group B, battle the Lyceum Junior Pirates at 10 a.m. while the unbeaten San Beda Red Cubs lock horns with the Perpetual Help Junior Altas at 11:45 a.m.

In the 11-Under Division, the 6-2 College of St. Benilde Blazers face the La Salle Greenhills Greenies, who boast a similar win-loss slate at 8 a.m., while the De La Salle Zobel Junior Archers, who sport a 6-2 card, battle the 8-0 Xavier Golden Stallions at 9 a.m.

Tickets to the semifinals can be purchased at the venue.

