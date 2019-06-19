PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Bacojo sparkles in Asean chess
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - June 19, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Mark Jay Bacojo topped the individual event blitz Under-14 division and emerged the best Filipino performer with five gold medals to show in the 20th ASEAN Age Group Chess Championships in Myanmar.

Bacojo, from Dasmariñas, Cavite, was the runaway winner in his division as he scored 8.5 points, 1.5 points ahead of silver medal winner Le Tri Kien of Vietnam and two points clear of fellow Phl bet and bronze medalist Chester Neil Reyes.

The team of Bacojo, Reyes and Jerish John Velarde also took the blitz team gold.

Bacojo’s other wins came in the individual standard event where he earned a FIDE Master title, the team standard with Reyes and Velarde and the individual rapid event.

He missed a sixth mint after settling for a silver in the team rapid event with Reyes and Velarde.

Christian Mark Daluz likewise ended up with five golds following triumphs in the U18 individual and team blitz, individual and team rapid and team standard.

The only gold that slipped Daluz’s hands was grabbed by University of Perpetual Help System Dalta standout Eric Labog, who topped the U18 individual standard. For his feat, Labog earned an International Master title.

Vic Glysen Derotas, the reigning national girls’ juniors champion, had three golds including the girls’ U18 standard where she secured a Woman’s International Master title.

