Generika-Ayala rebounds, outplays Marinerang Pilipina
(Philstar.com) - June 18, 2019 - 4:49pm

Games Wednesday
(Imus Sports Center)
4:15 p.m. – Marinerang Pilipina vs Petron
7 p.m. – Foton vs Generika-Ayala

MANILA, Philippines – Generika-Ayala outhit Marinerang Pilipina in a duel of opening game losers, scoring a 25-18, 25-15, 25-23 victory in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Conference Tuesday at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Patty Orendain fired 15 attack points and finished with a pair of aces and a block and had 16 digs and eight excellent receptions to power the Lifesavers to the straight-set win in a big bounce back from their stinging 12-25, 21-25, 17-25 loss to the powerhouse F2 Logistics in last Saturday’s inaugurals of the tournament.

Ria Meneses and Fiola Ceballos chipped in 11 points each while Angeli Araneta added eight markers for the Lifesavers, who also drew superb games from setter Jamie Lavitoria and Kath Arado.

“I’m glad that we managed to recover from our first game loss it was an ugly defeat for us. I hope that we could sustain this good morale for our next matches,” said Generika-Ayala coach Sherwin Meneses.

The Lifesavers dominated the first two sets and posted a 23-16 spread in the third frame from Mean Mendrez’s attack. But the Lady Skippers, led by Dimdim Pacres and Chiara Permentilla, countered with a 7-1 run to pull within two.

But Ceballos spoiled their fightback as the Lifesavers dealt the Lady Skippers their second straight defeat after bowing to the Sta. Lucia side, also last weekend.

Generika-Ayala produced eight kill blocks and ripped the expansion team off attacks, 43-31.

Pacres finished with 11 points while Permentilla scored seven markers off the bench for the Lady Skippers.

