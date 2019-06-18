PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Stanley Pringle in action for GlobalPort (now NorthPort)
Jun Mendoza
Ginebra gets NorthPort's Pringle for Mercado, Ferrer, Cruz
(Philstar.com) - June 18, 2019 - 3:35pm

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra is set to get a major boost in the backcourt with its acquisition of explosive guard Stanley Pringle in a deal with NorthPort that is pending approval from the PBA commissioner.

Under the deal, the Gin Kings will acquire Pringle and NorthPort’s first round pick in this year’s PBA Draft in exchange for veteran Sol Mercado, swingman Kevin Ferrer and bigman Jervy Cruz.

Pringle, the 2015 PBA Rookie of the Year, will be an added spark in Ginebra’s guard rotation that already includes All-Stars LA Tenorio and Scottie Thompson. He, however, is still recovering from a bone spur surgery on his right foot.

Meanwhile, Batang Pier head coach Pido Jarencio lamented Pringle’s impending exit but expressed excitement over the chance to reunite with Cruz and Ferrer — his key cogs during his coaching stint with the UST Growling Tigers in the UAAP.

“While we lost an exciting player in Stanley, we will have the experience of Jervy and Solo and the versatility of Kevin,” said Jarencio. 

“In a sense, we will get bigger,” he added.

The 6-foot-4 Cruz was the star of UST when the Tigers won their last championship in 2006. 

"I want to have my former UST players, alam nila ang sistema ko," Jarencio continued.

In a statement, NorthPort praised its now former franchise player Pringle.

“We thank Stan for five great years. He’s been our sparkplug and we gained prominence because of his gutsy plays and the character he displayed on the court. In some of our games, he even played with pain,” the team said.

GINEBRA PBA STANLEY PRINGLE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Teen NBA prospect LaMelo Ball signs with Australia's Hawks
6 hours ago
LaMelo Ball, rated among the top US high school prospects and the brother of NBA guard Lonzo Ball, has signed with the Illawarra...
Sports
Shooting at rally mars Raptors celebration of NBA crown
6 hours ago
A giant parade to celebrate the Toronto Raptors winning their first NBA title was marred by a shooting behind the downtown...
Sports
The price of an Olympic gold: Breaking down Hidilyn Diaz's money matters
By Luisa Morales | 4 days ago
Philstar.com breaks down the numbers of Hidilyn Diaz's financial struggles for her Olympic bid.
Sports
A thousand wins and counting for Ginebra
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra had to walk the extra mile to book its 1,000th win as a franchise in the Philippine Basketball Associat...
Sports
Analyzing Filoil quarterfinals wins
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Four games. Let’s dissect them.
Sports
Latest
54 minutes ago
Generika-Ayala rebounds, outplays Marinerang Pilipina
54 minutes ago
Generika-Ayala outhit Marinerang Pilipina in a duel of opening game losers, scoring a 25-18, 25-15, 25-23 victory in the Philippine...
Sports
4 hours ago
Vargas 'irrevocably' resigns as POC president
4 hours ago
Ricky Vargas on Tuesday has stepped down from his post as president of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).
Sports
4 hours ago
Juvic in focus as PGT Negros begins
By Dante Navarro | 4 hours ago
Juvic Pagunsan has been used to being the hunted in a checkered golfing career. And being one again in the ICTSI Negros Occidental...
Sports
6 hours ago
Pacquiao begins LA grind
By Dino Maragay | 6 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao shrugged off jet lag and started the final phase of his training in Los Angeles for his WBA welterweight title...
Sports
17 hours ago
Jeroen Meijers seeks major triumph
By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Dutchman Jeroen Meijers of Taiyuan Miogee Cycling Team of China is on the verge of victory in the 10th Le Tour de Filipinas...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with