Ginebra gets NorthPort's Pringle for Mercado, Ferrer, Cruz

MANILA, Philippines – Barangay Ginebra is set to get a major boost in the backcourt with its acquisition of explosive guard Stanley Pringle in a deal with NorthPort that is pending approval from the PBA commissioner.

Under the deal, the Gin Kings will acquire Pringle and NorthPort’s first round pick in this year’s PBA Draft in exchange for veteran Sol Mercado, swingman Kevin Ferrer and bigman Jervy Cruz.

Pringle, the 2015 PBA Rookie of the Year, will be an added spark in Ginebra’s guard rotation that already includes All-Stars LA Tenorio and Scottie Thompson. He, however, is still recovering from a bone spur surgery on his right foot.

Meanwhile, Batang Pier head coach Pido Jarencio lamented Pringle’s impending exit but expressed excitement over the chance to reunite with Cruz and Ferrer — his key cogs during his coaching stint with the UST Growling Tigers in the UAAP.

“While we lost an exciting player in Stanley, we will have the experience of Jervy and Solo and the versatility of Kevin,” said Jarencio.

“In a sense, we will get bigger,” he added.

The 6-foot-4 Cruz was the star of UST when the Tigers won their last championship in 2006.

"I want to have my former UST players, alam nila ang sistema ko," Jarencio continued.

In a statement, NorthPort praised its now former franchise player Pringle.

“We thank Stan for five great years. He’s been our sparkplug and we gained prominence because of his gutsy plays and the character he displayed on the court. In some of our games, he even played with pain,” the team said.