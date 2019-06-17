LPU, Adamson advance to Filoil semis

MANILA, Philippines – Reaching deep inside their reservoir of experience, the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates staved off a collapse to dispatch tough Centro Escolar University, 76-69, in the quarterfinals of the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup.

The Pirates led by as much as 17 points, 56-43, in the final minute of play of the second period, after a Jeff Santos trey. However, an injury to Jaycee Marcelino, whose nose was broken by an inadvertent elbow by CEU center Malik Diouf, saw LPU severely affected by the loss of a key player.

With 3:02 left to play, Scorpions point guard Franz Diaz knocked down a long triple to give CEU the lead of the game since the early minutes of the second period, 67-65.

After both teams traded inbound turnovers, Niño Ibañez hit a triple over the outstretched arms of Diouf to give the lead back to Lyceum, 68-67. Diaz tried to seize the lead back but he missed on his 3-point attempt. However, his teammate Jerome Santos was sent to the line to shoot a pair of free throws, but he flubbed both attempts. Diouf was able to grab the offensive rebound but missed a point blank stab.

Raymar Caduyac made CEU pay with a floater to give LPU a three-point lead, 70-67, with 1:22 to play. In CEU’s next offensive, Jayvee Marcelino poked the ball away from Santos and he scooted away for a lay-up for a huge 72-67 lead.

Diouf learned his lesson this time around and he dunked the ball to cut the lead to three, 72-69.

In LPU’s next possession, the Scorpions played tough defense and forced the ball into the hands of the Pirates’ third-string center Alvin Baetiong. Baetiong scored with a second left to take the wind out of CEU’s sails, 74-69, with 26.3 seconds left. Marcelino put the finishing touches on the game with a lay-up to send LPU to the semifinals, which will take place on Thursday.

“I am not one to make excuses, but it is about who is the next man up to get the job done,” said LPU head coach Topex Robinson. The Pirates were also without second center Jerwin Guinto who was injured during practice the day before. “It’s all about the system and people stepping up.”

Baetiong led LPU with 13 points while Raymar Caduyac added 10.

Diouf led the Pirates with 17 points, 19 rebounds, and five blocks. Rich Guinitaran added 16 points while Jerome Santos chipped in 12.

In other matches, the Adamson Soaring Falcons turned to their own tower of power in Lenda Dounga as well as point guard Jerom Lastimosa to send the San Sebastian College-Recoletos Golden Stags packing from the tourney, 81-61.

From a close 35-31 game, Adamson, Lastimosa scored on an and-one play to give the Soaring Falcons a 38-31 lead going into the half.

The Falcons pulled away in the second half with Lenda asserting himself in the lane and scoring on consecutive and-one situations, for a 45-35 lead. Already without Allyn Bulanadi who is still out with a dislocated shoulder, the Stags were hurt even more when RK Ilagan was knocked out early in the game after landing awkwardly following a mid-air collision with a teammate.

Lenda Douanga tallied a double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Lastimosa added 14 while Simon Camacho and Adrian Manlapaz each chipped in 11.

San Sebastian was led by Jessie Sumoda and Alex Desoyo, who each scored 12 points.

“San Sebastian played us tough in the first half as they constantly double Lenda,” pointed out Adamson head coach Franz Pumaren. “We worked on our ball movement and spacing – also making sure we hit our outside shots — to give Lenda the space to work with.”