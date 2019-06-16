PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
The Motolite squad improves to a 2-4 record after outlasting PacificTown Army in five sets on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Motolite outlasts Army for second win
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2019 - 6:46pm

IMUS, Cavite – The Motolite squad notched their second win of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference after outlasting PacificTown Army in five sets, 25-23, 21-25, 17-25, 25-21, 15-13, at the Imus Sports Center here on Sunday.

After a rousing start against the Lady Troopers, Motolite had to grind themselves out of a 1-2 set deficit against the veteran-laden Army.

Guest players Channon Thompson and Krystle Esdelle led their squad on offense.

Motolite shifted the momentum back on their side with a hard-fought fourth set win.

The Lady Troopers seemed to run out of gas in the deciding period.

Motolite improves to a 2-4 record while Army sits at an even 3-3 slate.

