PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
The Petro Gazz Angels remain undefeated after denying upset-seeking BaliPure in straight sets on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at the Imus Sports Center in Cavite.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Petro Gazz sweeps BaliPure to extend win streak
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2019 - 3:45pm

IMUS, Cavite – The Petro Gazz Angels continued their dominance in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference after sweeping BaliPure, 25-19, 25-22, 25-18, at the Imus Sports Center here Sunday.

The Angels sport an immaculate 7-0 record with three games remaining in eliminations.

Leaning on imports Janisa Johnson and Wilma Salas, Petro Gazz staved off challenges from the Water Defenders.

BaliPure looked good to take a set away from the Angels in the second frame where they led by three, 16-13.

But a scorching run from Petro Gazz extinguished any momentum on BaliPure's end.

The Angels look to carry their streak's momentum when they face defending champions Creamline on June 22.

Meanwhile, BaliPure remains winless in six games.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The price of an Olympic gold: Breaking down Hidilyn Diaz's money matters
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Philstar.com breaks down the numbers of Hidilyn Diaz's financial struggles for her Olympic bid.
Sports
Ramil de Jesus credits 'La Salle connection' in F2's rout of Generika-Ayala
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
For Cargo Movers coach Ramil de Jesus, team chemistry was what ultimately spelled the difference against the Lifesavers.
Sports
Pacquiao breaks Manila camp, heads to US for final phase of training
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao will move his training camp from Manila to Los Angeles for the second and final phase of his preparation for...
Sports
Juvic Pagunsan roars to 7-shot Bacolod romp
16 hours ago
He went through some anxious moments with a shaky start but after regaining his touch at No. 7, there was no stopping Juvic...
Sports
Arum warns Pacquiao of huge risk
By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
American promoter Bob Arum has raised the red flag as the 40-year-old Manny Pacquiao gears up for yet another fight against...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Petro Gazz sweeps BaliPure to extend win streak
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Petro Gazz Angels continued their dominance in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference after sweeping BaliPure,...
Sports
Thirdy Ravena leads D-League MVP race
By John Bryan Ulanday | June 16, 2019 - 12:00am
Cignal-Ateneo guard Thirdy Ravena together with the duo of RK Ilagan and Allyn Bulanadi from Valencia City Bukidnon–SSCR lead the race for the MVP award in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Developmental...
16 hours ago
Sports
Gamble does not pay off for Darwin Laylo
By Joey Villar | June 16, 2019 - 12:00am
Grandmaster Darwin Laylo took a gamble and lost to kiss his World Cup bid goodbye after bowing to GM Lu Shanglei of China in the eighth round of the Asian Continental Chess Championship in Xingtai, China Friday...
16 hours ago
Sports
Cool Smashers crush Perlas, boost semis bid
June 16, 2019 - 12:00am
Creamline pounded a skidding BanKo-Perlas team trying to feel its way with a new import, scoring a 25-12, 25-19, 25-16 victory yesterday to bolster its semifinal drive in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced...
16 hours ago
Sports
Dale Lazo breaks ice, nails girls masters crown
June 16, 2019 - 12:00am
Dale Lazo claimed her first victory in the international arena after topping the youth girls masters category in the Philippine International Open-Tenpin Bowling Championships 2019.
16 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with