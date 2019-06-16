Petro Gazz sweeps BaliPure to extend win streak

IMUS, Cavite – The Petro Gazz Angels continued their dominance in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference after sweeping BaliPure, 25-19, 25-22, 25-18, at the Imus Sports Center here Sunday.

The Angels sport an immaculate 7-0 record with three games remaining in eliminations.

Leaning on imports Janisa Johnson and Wilma Salas, Petro Gazz staved off challenges from the Water Defenders.

BaliPure looked good to take a set away from the Angels in the second frame where they led by three, 16-13.

But a scorching run from Petro Gazz extinguished any momentum on BaliPure's end.

The Angels look to carry their streak's momentum when they face defending champions Creamline on June 22.

Meanwhile, BaliPure remains winless in six games.