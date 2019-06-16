PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
The Los Angeles Lakers have traded Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first-round picks to the New Orleans Pelicans for star Anthony Davis on June 15, 2019.
Lakers acquire Anthony Davis from Pelicans for Ball, Ingram, Hart
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 16, 2019 - 12:17pm

QUEZON CITY, Philippines -- The Los Angeles Lakers finally closed a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans for Anthony Davis, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

After a long and well-documented trade fiasco during the NBA season, the Pelicans agreed to trade Davis in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and three first round picks.

The three first round picks include the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 Draft.

Davis now joins LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma as the star core to lead the Lakers in the upcoming NBA season.

Prior to the trade, the Lakers have been tagged as the favorites to win it all come next season.

