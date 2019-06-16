PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Team Sapura Cycling’s Mario Vogt crosses the finish line in Daet, Camarines Norte dur- ing Stage 2 of Le Tour de Filipinas 2019.
Ernie Pen?aredondo
Jeroen Meijers keeps purple jersey; Mario Vogt rules stage
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - June 16, 2019 - 12:00am

DAET, Camarines Norte, Philippines — The Netherland’s Jeroen Meijers engaged Singapore’s Goh Chun Huat in a tug-of-war for the purple jersey in yesterday’s Stage 2 of the 10th Le Tour de Filipinas.

Meijers, of Taiyuan Miogee Cyling Team of China, prevailed in the end.

Germany’s Mario Vogt, racing for Team Sapura Cycling of Malaysia, ruled the stage, which unfolded in Pagbilao, Quezon and concluded before a big crowd at Vinzon’s Avenue here yesterday.

Goh, representing Terengganu Inc. TSG Cycling Team of Malaysia, spearheaded the early, four-man breakaway group that included Vogt, stage runner-up Kohei Uchima of Team Ukyo of Japan and Samuel Hill of Team Nero Bianchi of Australia after the grueling Atimonan climb.

They kept a torrid pace. At one point, Goh had already stolen the lead from Meijers, who ruled the 129.5km Stage 1 in Tagaytay City, before the latter increased the tempo in the final 40 kms and regained the general classification lead with an aggregate time of 7:59:00.

Goh, who ended up third in the stage with a clocking of 4:49:11,  slashed Meijers’ overall lead to just 45 seconds from 1:39 minutes with his overall time of 7:59:45.

Vogt won the stage after he outraced Uchima in a frantic finish with the two winding up with identical times of 4:49:06.

Meijers will continue to wear the lead jersey in today’s 183.7 km Stage 3 with the participants being flagged off in front of the Daet Market in Basabas Beach and the finish set at Rizal Avenue in Legazpi City, Albay.

But the Dutch will have to be a little wary of Goh, who was the leader approaching the final stage in Baguio City four years ago before losing to eventual champion Mark Galedo.

“We have to be more careful this time,” said Meijers.

For Vogt, he was just happy to get his second stage victory of the year and third in his career.

“I’m just happy to win the stage,” he said.

The emergence of Goh pushed Aussie Angus Lyons of Oliver’s Real Food Racing of Australia from second after Stage 1 to third in 7:59:45 while Eritrean Daniel Habtemichael of 7Eleven Cliqq-Air21 by Roadbike Philippines to fourth in 8:01:13.

Habtemichael didn’t fall without reason as he helped teammate Marcelo Felipe, who had a flat tire in the final 40 kms, and had to wait for the team car to get a new tire to finish.

Felipe slipped from No. 10 to 11 in 8:01:36 but could have suffered a worse fate without Habtemichael’s help.

PGN Road Cycling Team of Indonesia’s Sandy Nur Hasan (8:01:25) and Aiman Cahyadi (8:01:32), Team Ukyo of Japan’s Kohei Yokotsuka (8:01:32) and Naoya Yoshioka (8:01:34), Team Sapura’s Mushin Misbah (8:01:35) and Taiyuan’s Li Shua (8:01:36) rounded up the top 10.

CYCLING JEROEN MEIJERS LE TOUR DE FILIPINAS MARIO VOGT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The price of an Olympic gold: Breaking down Hidilyn Diaz's money matters
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Philstar.com breaks down the numbers of Hidilyn Diaz's financial struggles for her Olympic bid.
Sports
F2 Logistics whip Generika-Ayala in PSL All-Filipino opener
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
With power hitters Ara Galang and Aby Maraño leading the helm, F2 breezed past the Life Savers to notch their first...
Sports
Pacquiao breaks Manila camp, heads to US for final phase of training
By Dino Maragay | 12 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao will move his training camp from Manila to Los Angeles for the second and final phase of his preparation for...
Sports
Arum warns Pacquiao of huge risk
By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
American promoter Bob Arum has raised the red flag as the 40-year-old Manny Pacquiao gears up for yet another fight against...
Sports
Sta. Lucia spoils Marinerang Pilipina's PSL debut
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Led by the offense of MJ Phillips and Rachel Austero, the Lady Realtors emerged victorious over the debuting Marinerang ...
Sports
Latest
All in for Gilas camp
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 24, 2017 - 4:00pm
Unlike in previous training camps, cadets and veterans alike will be called to report for duty at the same time when Gilas begins practice on Nov. 3 for the Nov. 24 game against Japan in Tokyo to kick off the FIBA...
Over a year ago
Sports
PSC, DepEd to work together
By Joaquin M. Henson | September 24, 2017 - 4:00pm
PSC chairman Butch Ramirez is setting aside a budget of P25 Million to support an initiative with the Department of Education (DepEd) in line with the government agency’s mandate to promote grassroots development...
Over a year ago
Sports
Over a year ago
Viloria on track for title shot
By Joaquin M. Henson | Over a year ago
Former WBC/IBF lightflyweight and WBO/WBA flyweight champion Brian Viloria is in line for a shot at another world title with...
Sports
7-1 Austin to reinforce Chooks?
By Joaquin M. Henson | September 9, 2017 - 4:00pm
There are plans to sign up 7-1 Isaiah (Zeke) Austin to play for Chooks To Go as an import at the FIBA Asia Champions Cup in Chenzhou, China, on Sept. 22-30 with the Philippine squad to exclude PBA pros for the annual...
Over a year ago
Sports
Over a year ago
Size no Gilas problem
By Joaquin M. Henson | Over a year ago
Barangay Ginebra head coach Tim Cone said the other day with JuneMar Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar and Greg Slaughter coming into...
Sports
Over a year ago
MPBL won’t compete with PBA
By Joaquin M. Henson | Over a year ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao said the other day he has no intention for the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), his latest...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with