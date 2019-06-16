Cool Smashers crush Perlas, boost semis bid

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline pounded a skidding BanKo-Perlas team trying to feel its way with a new import, scoring a 25-12, 25-19, 25-16 victory yesterday to bolster its semifinal drive in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the University of San Agustin gym in Iloilo yesterday.

The Cool Smashers banked on their cohesion with Thai reinforcement Kuttika Kaewpin and Venezuelan Ale Blanco combining well with Creamline’s locals, led by Alyssa Valdez, Michelle Gumabao, Jema Galanza, Risa Sato and ace setter Jia Morado, all throughout the match to fashion out the lopsided win, their fifth straight after dropping their opening game to the league-leading and unbeaten PetroGazz Angels.

The emphatic victory likewise ended BanKo-Perlas’ 2-0 record over Creamline in their out-of-town face-offs in Tuguegarao and Cagayan de Oro in the Open Conference last year, both in five-set thrillers.

This time, however, the Cool Smashers started out strong to overpower the Perlas Spikers, who showed up with new reinforcement in Thai Sutadta Chuewulim vice the power-hitting Kia Bright.

But the veteran of the defunct V-League struggled and the rest of the Perlas Spikers groped in their first ball and in their attacks, enabling the Cool Smashers to ease their way to a 12-3 binge to post a 13-point romp right in the opening frame.