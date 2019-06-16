Dale Lazo breaks ice, nails girls masters crown

MANILA, Philippines — Dale Lazo claimed her first victory in the international arena after topping the youth girls masters category in the Philippine International Open-Tenpin Bowling Championships 2019.

The 16-year-old national youth kegler from Imus, Cavite pulled off the surprise win after rolling 180 pinfalls over the highly favored Bea Hernandez (177) in the gold-medal finale yesterday at the Coronado Lanes, Starmall in Mandaluyong City.

“There were no expectations kaya walang pressure. I just tried to enjoy the game,’’ said Lazo, who trailed Hernandez in the qualifying rounds and defeated Grace Gella in the step-ladder finals, 212-171, to arrange the thrilling finish with the tournament runnerup.

Filipino-Australian Jordan Dinham exhibited the same consistency as Lazo to subdue Asian youth champion Merwin Tan, 189-155, and rule the youth boys masters in their single-game finals of the tournament backed by Pagcor, Cafe Puro, Boysen Paints, Prima Pasta and Linden Suites.

Dinham, whose claim to fame was a stunning victory over 2018 World Cup champion Sam Cooley in a tournament back in Australia, downed Kishan Ramachandrai of India, 248-185, in the step-ladder to face the top-seeded Tan.

Prior to the finals, the 18-year-old Dinham rolled an eight-game series of 1626, which was good for third place behind Tan (1689) and Ramachandrai (1652), to advance to the step-ladder of the meet supported by the MVP Sports Foundation and the Philippine Olympic Committee.

Lazo wound up second overall entering the finals with an eight-game series of 1508 while Hernandez, another national youth mainstay, compiled 1580 and Gella 1482.

“Bowling is also a mental game. You have to maintain your focus throughout,’’ said Lazo, an incoming Grade 12 at La Salle-Dasmarinas, who started out her career in the sport six years ago with veteran bowler Jean Canaleta as her coach.

“I still have a lot of things to improve on. My family and coach serve as my inspirations,’’ added Lazo, the youngest among five daughters of a market manager in Imus.

The men’s and women’s open competitions are scheduled to begin today with Cooley and Liza Del Rosario out to defend their titles.