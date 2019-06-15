PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
The Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors grinded out a close three-set victory over the debuting Marinerang Pilipina on Saturday, June 15, 2019
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Sta. Lucia spoils Marinerang Pilipina's PSL debut
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 15, 2019 - 6:30pm

SAN JUAN, Philippines — The Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors dealt Marinerang Pilipina a rude welcome in the PSL All-Filipino Conference, sweeping the Lady Skippers, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23, at the FilOil Flying V Centre here in San Juan on Saturday.

Led by the offense of MJ Phillips and Rachel Austero, the Lady Realtors emerged victorious over the debuting Marinerang Pilipina.

Skipper Pam Lastimosa also came out big for her squad, who is still missing the services of Jhoana Maraguinot.

Despite a strong start from the Lady Skippers, Sta. Lucia was able to grind out and keep the young squad at bay.

UAAP stars Judith Abil and Dimdim Pacres were bright spots for Marinerang Pilipina.

The Lady Skippers hope to notch their first win in the PSL when they face Generika-Ayala on Tuesday.

