F2 Logistics whip Generika-Ayala in PSL All-Filipino opener

SAN JUAN, Philippines — The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers made quick work of the Generika-Ayala Life Savers in their PSL All-Filipino Conference opener, 25-12, 25-21, 25-17, at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan on Saturday.

Newly minted Cargo Mover Kalei Mau has yet to play for F2.

With power hitters Ara Galang and Aby Maraño leading the helm, F2 breezed past the Life Savers to notch their first win.

Despite a tougher fight from Generika in the second set, F2's firepower proved too much.

Skipper Maraño finished with 15 while Galang chipped in 11.

The Cargo Movers hope to make it two in a row when they face PLDT on Tuesday.