Nationals begin buildup Monday
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - June 15, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas coach Yeng Guiao underscored the value of sacrifice as the national cagers kickstart their buildup for the Fiba World Cup slated Aug. 31-Sept. 15 in Foshan, China.

Guiao presided over a team meeting Thursday night at the Meralco gym to get the ball rolling with  twice-a-week practices commencing Monday.

“Coach Yeng just set the tone for the team, specifically the sacrifice we have to make for the country,” team manager Gabby Cui said of the gathering where Guiao sought the dribblers’ commitment and expectations in the World Cup bid of 31st-ranked Phl against  No. 4 Serbia, No. 13 Italy and No. 39 Angola.

From an initial Mondays and Thursdays practices, the squad will extend its sessions to a daily routine by August then step it up with a training camp in Spain highlighted by a pocket tournament against the national sides of Spain, Ivory Coast and Congo from Aug. 4-11. 

Meanwhile, Gilas youth intensified its FIBA World Cup U19 buildup yesterday with a near full roster following the first-time appearance of NU Bullpups Gerry Abadiano, Carl Tamayo and Terrence Fortea in practice also at the Meralco Gym.

Abadiano, Tamayo and Fortea buckled down to work right away, leaving Italy-based guard Dalph Panopio as the only player being awaited to complete the 14-man pool with only two weeks to go before the U19 world meet in Heraklion, Greece. – John Bryan Ulanday

