PSC spruces up sports venues

MANILA, Philippines — A refreshed look is expected for the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, PhilSports Arena and the Baguio training hub within the year as the PSC has set aside a budget of P2 billion to spruce up the facilities in time for the SEA Games.

PSC chairman Butch Ramirez said the long-abandoned Ninoy Aquino Stadium will be given a facelift with the venue earmarked for weightlifting and taekwondo in the SEA Games. The Rizal Memorial basketball coliseum is included in the refurbishing project as it will be the site for artistic, rhythmic and aerobic gymnastics. The Rizal football stadium will also undergo a renovation for the SEA Games. Over at the PhilSports Arena, the main coliseum will host indoor volleyball.

Ramirez said new track ovals will be installed at Rizal, PhilSports and Baguio. Opening in two weeks is the three-storey infirmary at PhilSports. The medical staff will include eight doctors, four psychologists, five guidance counselors, four physiologists and a battery of physical therapists and masseurs. Orthopaedic surgeon Dr. George Canlas is the infirmary’s volunteer chief.

“We’re upgrading the dining halls and dorms, too,” said Ramirez. “Our monthly meal allowance for an athlete used to be P5,000. Now, it’s P22,000. We received P820 million from PAGCOR to build up our budget of P2 billion for this project.”

Ramirez said the IRR (internal rules and regulations) of the National Training Center, which has been authorized by law, is now being crafted. The plan is to put up a 20- to 30-hectare facility with venues for 36 sports. Four sites are under consideration – Pangasinan, Tagaytay, Antipolo and a 100-hectare property off SCTEX near an Ayala development. Ramirez said the Antipolo and SCTEX sites were offered as donations.

“Long after we’re gone from office, these new facilities will still be standing,” said Ramirez. “We’re now halfway President Duterte’s term so we have three more years to go to make more of a difference in Philippine sports. I hope to leave behind a program that will professionalize our coaching ranks, provide continuous education and create the framework for collaboration in a pyramid system where the strength of our grassroots is the strength of our elite athletes. It is a state policy to promote sports in creating a healthy and vibrant citizenry. From the LGUs to the Department of Education to CHED, we need to collaborate in tapping the Batang Pinoy and Palarong Pambansa, the tertiary leagues and the Philippine National Games in the process of discovering elite athletes.”

Ramirez said he intends to give more time to athletes as an extension of the President. As it is, he lives in PhilSports during the work week. As the SEA Games chef de mission, Ramirez said he will personally monitor the athletes’ training with inspection visits by the first week of July. “If you march with athletes, cry and laugh with them, you know their sentiments, their capabilities,” he said. “Athletes can do the impossible. We can work a miracle in the SEA Games if we can be one in six months.”

Ramirez said sports is “the only bastion where we can unite the country.” “It’s where we can show honesty, excellence, discipline and love of country,” he said. “From house to school to society, we can embrace the UN principles of peace, unity and solidarity through education and sports. We can break the cycle of poverty through sports. We can lift people’s spirits through sports. This is beyond political color. We want to encourage kids to go to school, to enjoy sports, to excel as students and athletes. As an Undersecretary, CEO and presiding officer of the board of the PSC, I consider it an honor, not a service, to do what I can to promote sports for all Filipinos.”