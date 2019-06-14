Adamson tops NU, secures Filoil Group B 2nd seed

MANILA, Philippines – The Adamson Soaring Falcons secured second seed of Group B in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup with a 70-61 victory over the National University Bulldogs.

From a slim 29-27 lead after 20 minutes of play, Adamson seized control in the third period when they outscored NU, 23-13, on the offensive end behind a conventional three-point play and a long bomb by Joem Sabandal.

Sabandal, a rookie out of Adamson High School, struck a triple at the 4:32 mark that hiked the led to 43-31.

Without center Issa Gaye, who was rested by NU head coach Jamike Jarin after he complained of back pains early in the third period, the Bulldogs were put at a huge disadvantage with the Falcons’ Lenda Douanga ruling the inside lane.

Lenda did plenty of damage against NU as he tallied 17 points, 24 rebounds and five blocks.

With NU supporters heckling him, Lenda had the last laugh. After he knocked down two free throws for a 54-40 lead at the 9:46 mark of the fourth period, he looked to the NU bench.

Adamson head coach Franz Pumaren felt that his team had extra motivation heading into the game as they lost to the Bulldogs a day ago in another league.

“The boys wanted to get back at NU,” put the fourth year Adamson tactician.

Adamson led by as much as 21 points, 61-40, after Douanga drove against the much smaller Wilson Yu of NU, at the 6:32 mark.

Yet the Bulldogs, even with time slipping away, continued to fight back behind Dave Ildefonso and Yu. They cut the deficit to nine after two Ildefonso free throws but time had run out.

With the win, Adamson soared to a 5-2 record, good for second in Group B. NU finished the tournament with a 2-4 record.

Jerrick Ahanmisi backstopped Douanga with 11 points.

Ildefonso led NU with 18 points while Jonas Tibayan added 15 points.

LPU’s Garing advances to King of the Hardcourt finals

Meanwhile, Lyceum of the Philippines Pirate Jamba Garing advanced to the finals of the Hanes One-On-One King of the Hardcourt after defeating Justin Araña of Arellano University, 16-8.

Garing scored the last 11 points, including three consecutive triples to ice the game against his fellow Bicolano, Araña.

“Hirap ako bantayan si Justin kasi mas matangkad siya sa akin,” related Garing of his strategy against the 6’5” Araña. “Suwerte rin pumasok yung mga tira ko sa labas.”

Garing stated that his basketball idols include Talk ‘N Text’s Jayson Castro and the Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry.

Garing will battle with Colegio De San Juan De Letran’s King Caralipio in the tournament finals on June 23 during the battle for third place of the seniors division at 2 p.m. The winner will take home the grand prize of P20,000.