PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Darwin Laylo
Laylo stays alive in Asian Continental chess tiff
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - June 14, 2019 - 2:49pm

MANILA, Philippines – Grandmaster Darwin Laylo pulled off a shock reversal over 12th ranked GM Zeng Chongsheng of China to keep his World Cup bid alive after seven rounds of the Asian Continental Chess Championships in Xingtai, China Thursday night.

Employing his pet line with white against the Zeng’s Gruenfeld defense, Laylo, 38, went a pawn-up early, held sway in the middlegame while building up a kingside attack that he used to win the exchange and eventually the match.

Laylo, whose campaign is backed by SSC Army Gym director Col. Raymund Dante Lachica, had three pawns, including a kingside passed pawn against Zeng’s two when the Chinese resigned.

That hiked the Filipino ace’s output to 4.5 for joint ninth with 10 others but just a point behind leaders Indian GMs Abhijeet Gupta, Murali Karthikeyen and S. P. Sethuraman.

He hopes to sustain his charge as he faces eighth pick GM Lu Shanglei of China in the penultimate round at press time in the event offering five spots to the World Cup set September 9 to October 2 in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia.

Laylo was the last Filipino to have won the Asian Zonals exactly a decade ago. But he went on a limbo the last 10 years due to personal reasons.

But armed with a pair of runner-up finishes in tournaments in Myanmar and Malaysia the last couple of months, Laylo hopes to put up a strong finish here for a spot back in the World Cup.

“I’m just focused on making it back to the World Cup,” Laylo, whose campaign is backed by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines and the Philippine Sports Commission, told The STAR.

WIM Marie Antoinette San Diego, meanwhile, downed WIM Wang Doudou of China to make it back to the top 20 with 3.5 points.

San Diego was clashing with No. 8 WGM Vo Thi Kim Phung of Vietnam at presstime, going for no less than another win and a place in the Top 10.

CHESS DARWIN LAYLO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacquiao extremely motivated for Thurman
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
Australian strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune said the other day Manny Pacquiao is “extremely motivated”...
Sports
Brazil police question Neymar over alleged rape
5 hours ago
Brazilian police questioned Neymar for five hours on Thursday (Friday Manila time) over allegations he raped a woman he met...
Sports
Report: Klay Thompson suffers torn ACL as Warriors fail to defend NBA title
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Initially reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Thompson went down with the injury late in the third quarter of Game 6 of...
Sports
Extra work paying off for Pogoy
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Now in the PBA annals as one of only four local players to ever make 10 triples in a single game, TNT sniper Roger “RR”...
Sports
Eagles too tough against crippled Scorpions
By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Cignal-Ateneo played up to its lofty billing as the heavy favorite, throwing the full might of its superior strength and...
Sports
Latest
15 hours ago
Pacquiao extremely motivated for Thurman
By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
Australian strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune said the other day Manny Pacquiao is “extremely motivated”...
Sports
7 days ago
Pacquiao vows to thrash 'loudmouth' Thurman
7 days ago
Manny Pacquiao has vowed to silence Keith Thurman at their World Boxing Association title bout next month, calling him a "loudmouth"...
Sports
7 days ago
Thurman’s defining fights
By Joaquin M. Henson | 7 days ago
“Super” WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman lists several quality victims in his resume but the fights that...
Sports
8 days ago
Aussie titlist perfect sparmate for Pacquiao
By Joaquin Henson | 8 days ago
Australian superwelterweight champion Tim Tszyu didn’t waste time getting to work as Manny Pacquiao’s chief sparmate...
Sports
9 days ago
Manny Pacquiao spars
By Abac Cordero | 9 days ago
Manny Pacquiao climbed the ring yesterday and sparred four rounds with Australian light-middleweight Tim Tszyu.
Sports
10 days ago
Pacquiao upset, wants KO
By Joaquin Henson | 10 days ago
“Mayabang si (Keith) Thurman, pakikita ko kung paano lumaban ang isang 40-year-old.” That’s what regular...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with