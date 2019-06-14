Laylo stays alive in Asian Continental chess tiff

MANILA, Philippines – Grandmaster Darwin Laylo pulled off a shock reversal over 12th ranked GM Zeng Chongsheng of China to keep his World Cup bid alive after seven rounds of the Asian Continental Chess Championships in Xingtai, China Thursday night.

Employing his pet line with white against the Zeng’s Gruenfeld defense, Laylo, 38, went a pawn-up early, held sway in the middlegame while building up a kingside attack that he used to win the exchange and eventually the match.

Laylo, whose campaign is backed by SSC Army Gym director Col. Raymund Dante Lachica, had three pawns, including a kingside passed pawn against Zeng’s two when the Chinese resigned.

That hiked the Filipino ace’s output to 4.5 for joint ninth with 10 others but just a point behind leaders Indian GMs Abhijeet Gupta, Murali Karthikeyen and S. P. Sethuraman.

He hopes to sustain his charge as he faces eighth pick GM Lu Shanglei of China in the penultimate round at press time in the event offering five spots to the World Cup set September 9 to October 2 in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia.

Laylo was the last Filipino to have won the Asian Zonals exactly a decade ago. But he went on a limbo the last 10 years due to personal reasons.

But armed with a pair of runner-up finishes in tournaments in Myanmar and Malaysia the last couple of months, Laylo hopes to put up a strong finish here for a spot back in the World Cup.

“I’m just focused on making it back to the World Cup,” Laylo, whose campaign is backed by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines and the Philippine Sports Commission, told The STAR.

WIM Marie Antoinette San Diego, meanwhile, downed WIM Wang Doudou of China to make it back to the top 20 with 3.5 points.

San Diego was clashing with No. 8 WGM Vo Thi Kim Phung of Vietnam at presstime, going for no less than another win and a place in the Top 10.