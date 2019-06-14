PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Live Updates: NBA Finals Game 6
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - June 14, 2019 - 8:55am

MANILA, Philippines — The Golden State Warriors face elimination against the Toronto Raptors when they tip off for Game Six of NBA Finals at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

With an emotional Game Five win after Kevin Durant once again exited the game due to injury, can the Warriors push the series to a deciding Game Seven?

The Warriors' three-peat bid hangs in the balance as they go into the game with their backs against the wall.

Will the final game ever played at the Oracle Arena be a series-tying victory for the Warriors?

Or will Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors make history and clinch the franchise's first NBA title?

BASKETBALL GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS NBA TORONTO RAPTORS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacquiao extremely motivated for Thurman
By Joaquin Henson | June 14, 2019 - 12:00am
Australian strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune said the other day Manny Pacquiao is “extremely motivated” to beat Keith Thurman in their WBA unification welterweight championship fight at...
Sports
Filipino-Ecuadorian teenager conquers Roland Garros
By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
A half-Filipina, half-Ecuadorian teenager from Canada didn’t just win the French Open junior girls championship but...
Sports
Will POC Executive Board meet or not?
By Joaquin Henson | June 14, 2019 - 12:00am
There is a brewing controversy involving the POC and it has to do with whether the Executive Board will meet on Monday, as called by POC president Ricky Vargas and secretary-general Patrick Gregorio, or on Tuesday...
Sports
Laylo settles for draw with Chinese IM, drops out of Top 20
By Joey Villar | June 14, 2019 - 12:00am
Grandmaster Darwin Laylo survived Chinese International Master Xu Yi’s queenside onslaught to eke out a 44-move draw of a Center-Counter game and stay in World Cup contention after six rounds of the Asian...
Sports
Del Rosario, Philippines teammates clash in PIO finals
9 hours ago
Defending champion Liza del Rosario sees her teammates in the national team as the worthy challengers for the women’s...
Sports
Latest
9 hours ago
Elite face acid test vs Beermen
By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
Hot-starting Blackwater Elite seek to further boost their stock in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup as they gun for a league-leading...
Sports
9 hours ago
Extra work paying off for Pogoy
By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
Now in the PBA annals as one of only four local players to ever make 10 triples in a single game, TNT sniper Roger “RR”...
Sports
9 hours ago
Eagles too tough against crippled Scorpions
By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Cignal-Ateneo played up to its lofty billing as the heavy favorite, throwing the full might of its superior strength and...
Sports
9 hours ago
Pastor, Bayron stay in command with 67s
By Dante Navarro | 9 hours ago
With a little help from local pros, Spain’s Marcos Pastor kept his feel of the Bacolod Golf Club layout and kept his...
Sports
Local riders raring to defend turf vs foreign bets in Le Tour
By Joey Villar | June 14, 2019 - 12:00am
The Le Tour de Filipinas marks its milestone “10 years of cycling” with another five-stage race beginning today here with El Joshua Cariño gunning for back-to-back title romp and Team Go for Gold...
9 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with