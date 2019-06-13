PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Archers, Stags dispute Filoil Group A 2nd seed
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - June 13, 2019 - 12:09pm

MANILA, Philippines – The De La Salle University Green Archers and the San Sebastian College Recoletos Golden Stags dispute the second seed of Group A of the men’s tournament of the Filoil Flying v Preseason Cup at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan on Friday.

Both teams are currently behind the 6-0 San Beda University Red Lions with similar 4-2 slates. The Green Archers, who are bannered by Aljun Melecio, Andrei Caracut and Justine Baltazar, will battle the RK Ilagan, JM Calma and Alvin Capobres led Golden Stags at 5 p.m.

The Red Lions look to sweep the elimination round when they go up against the 2-4 University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, who play their tourney swan song at 3:15 p.m.

San Beda is led by James Kwekuteye, Clint Doliguez, Evan Nelle and Donald Tankoua while UST draws its firepower from Soulemane Chabi Yo, Rhenz Abando and Renzo Subido. 

In other crucial seniors matches, the Adamson University Soaring Falcons look to book the second seed of Group B when it battles the National University Bulldogs at the 11:45 a.m. match. NU crashed out of their bid for a quarterfinals slot when they lost to the Lyceum Pirates last week. Should Adamson win, they will move up to second spot in the group as they defeated idle (5-2) Colegio De San Juan De Letran, 89-85, in the elimination round. 

Should NU go out on a winning note, Adamson will drop to 4-3, giving Letran second place. If the 4-2 Far Eastern University Tamaraws register a win against the 1-5 Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers at the 1:30 p.m. slot, they will move up to third as they defeated Adamson, 66-63.

In the lone high school match of the day, the University of Santo Tomas Tiger Cubs go up against undefeated Nazareth School of National University Bullpups in the 6:45 p.m. game.

For the 11-Under Division, Claret faces Xavier at 8am while San Sebastian battles LSGH at 9 a.m.

