Live Updates: NBA Finals Game 6

MANILA, Philippines — The Golden State Warriors face elimination against the Toronto Raptors when they tip off for Game Six of NBA Finals at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

With an emotional Game Five win after Kevin Durant once again exited the game due to injury, can the Warriors push the series to a deciding Game Seven?

The Warriors' three-peat bid hangs in the balance as they go into the game with their backs against the wall.

Will the final game ever played at the Oracle Arena be a series-tying victory for the Warriors?

Or will Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors make history and clinch the franchise's first NBA title?