PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Live Updates: NBA Finals Game 6
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - June 13, 2019 - 10:26am

MANILA, Philippines — The Golden State Warriors face elimination against the Toronto Raptors when they tip off for Game Six of NBA Finals at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

With an emotional Game Five win after Kevin Durant once again exited the game due to injury, can the Warriors push the series to a deciding Game Seven?

The Warriors' three-peat bid hangs in the balance as they go into the game with their backs against the wall.

Will the final game ever played at the Oracle Arena be a series-tying victory for the Warriors?

Or will Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors make history and clinch the franchise's first NBA title?

BASKETBALL GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS NBA TORONTO RAPTORS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipino-Ecuadorian teenager conquers Roland Garros
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
A half-Filipina, half-Ecuadorian teenager from Canada didn’t just win the French Open junior girls championship but...
Sports
Durant injury sends shock waves across NBA free agency
22 hours ago
When Kevin Durant fell to the court with a right Achilles injury, he sent shockwaves across the NBA, some teams having prepared...
Sports
Warriors' Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Taking to his personal Instagram account, Durant posted a photo of him lying in a hostpital bed post-surgery.
Sports
Laylo downs Vietnamese foe, rises to joint 16th
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Grandmaster Darwin Laylo recalled the form that earned him the GM title and a World Cup stint more than a decade ago as he...
Sports
Jordan Clarkson doubtful for World Cup
By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
It’s not likely that the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Fil-Am guard Jordan Clarkson will play for Gilas in the FIBA World...
Sports
Latest
43 minutes ago
Fury, Schwarz all smiles ahead of Vegas showdown
43 minutes ago
Tyson Fury joked his way through a light-hearted showdown with Germany's Tom Schwarz as the two heavyweights prepare to face...
Sports
51 minutes ago
Kalei Mau ecstatic over F2 Logistics stint
By Voltaire Mendoza | 51 minutes ago
Kalei Mau expressed happiness over her decision to sign up with F2 Logistics in the Philippine Superliga All-Filipino Co...
Sports
1 hour ago
From backboards to clipboards: Jeffrey Cariaso's flight on the sidelines
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Despite retiring back in 2010, he is still a constant presence in the basketball court. But this time, Cariaso finds himself...
Sports
1 hour ago
Family tragedy taught Kawhi to enjoy life and hoops
1 hour ago
After coping with the trauma of his father's murder as a 16-year-old, Kawhi Leonard has no difficulty putting basketball in...
Sports
1 hour ago
Warriors set for emotional NBA Finals showdown with Raptors
1 hour ago
Playing for injured star Kevin Durant in a farewell to the arena when they became a dynasty, the Golden State Warriors are...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with