Warriors' Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles

MANILA, Philippines — Kevin Durant has undergone surgery after suffering a ruptured Achilles in Game Five of the NBA Finals on Monday (Tuesday Manila time).

Taking to his personal Instagram account, Durant posted a photo of him lying in a hospital bed post-surgery.

Durant confirmed the severity of his injury and said that he was already on the recovery stage.

"My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way," Durant wrote in the caption.

"Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that's what I do," he said.

Prior to his start in Game Five, Durant missed 32 days of action after suffering an injury during the Western Conference semifinals series against Houston.

Durant was playing well on Monday before exiting the game early in the second quarter after landing bad on his foot.

With his team facing elimination once again in Game Six against the Toronto Raptors, the two-time champion can only cheer from the sidelines.

"I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it," Durant said.