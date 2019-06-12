PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Justin Quiban, left, ready to go back-to-back while Guido Van der Valk targets a second straight PGT romp.
Justin Quiban, Guido Van der Valk upbeat as PGT Bacolod unwraps
Dante Navarro (The Philippine Star) - June 12, 2019 - 12:00am

MURCIA, Negros Occidental, Philippines — Justin Quiban and Guido Van der Valk set out for a pair of repeats on the Philippine Golf Tour, confident of their chances against a stellar field toughened up by two comebacking aces in the ICTSI Bacolod Golf Challenge which gets going today at the Bacolod Golf Club here.

Quiban used a 66 and two 64s at the par-70 layout in the first three rounds to dominate this event last year with the young rising shotmaker hopeful of duplicating his fine start and sustaining it to the finish in what looms to be a spirited chase for the crown in this P2.5 million event serving as the second of the four-stage Visayan swing of the circuit put up by ICTSI.

“I feel good about my chances to defend my title here,” said Quiban, who vowed to play aggressive at the tight, tricky BCC unlike last week at Club Filipino de Cebu where emphasis was on iron game. He gets an early test as he drew veteran Tony Lascuña and Thai Pachara Sakulyong in the 11 a.m. flight on No. 10.

“I’ll use my driver more here to attack the reachable par-4s. I played a conservative game last week (in Cebu) but now it will be the opposite,” added the former amateur hotshot, who has also nailed a victory in the inaugural PGT Asia at Luisita in 2017.

Like Quiban, Van der Valk is also coming into the event oozing with confidence following a wire-to-wire triumph in Danao City, Cebu last week with the Manila-based Dutchman likewise hinting at unleashing an attacking kind of game this week.

Focus will also be on Juvic Pagunsan and Clyde Mondilla, two of the best of the old and new who are out to mark their return to the PGT with a victory. Pagunsan is taking a break from the Japan PGA Tour where he is based while Mondilla is coming off a two-month long layout due to injury.

But they are both tipped to figure prominently right in the opening round with Pagunsan to square off with Marvin Dumandan and Richard Sinfuego at 11:10 a.m. on the first hole.                

GUIDO VAN DER VALK JUSTIN QUIBAN PHILIPPINE GOLF TOUR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Durant's shock injury exit stuns NBA Finals rivals
9 hours ago
When Golden State star Kevin Durant went down 12 minutes into his long-awaited comeback game in the NBA Finals, players on...
Sports
Jordan Clarkson doubtful for World Cup
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It’s not likely that the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Fil-Am guard Jordan Clarkson will play for Gilas in the FIBA World...
Sports
Angels seek repeat over Perlas Spikers
8 hours ago
PetroGazz faces BanKo-Perlas again Wednesday, seeking to duplicate its first round romp and open its second round elims drive...
Sports
Raptors must cope with near miss as Warriors get new life
10 hours ago
Having come within seconds and a single shot of winning their first NBA title, the Toronto Raptors must cope with the near-miss...
Sports
Warriors stay alive, escape Raptors in Game 5
By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
The Golden State Warriors kept their three-peat bid alive after beating the Toronto Raptors, 106-105, in Game Five of the...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Scorpions keep surprise run, sting Saints in rubber
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
The badly undermanned Centro Escolar University side extended its improbable run all the way to the finals following a huge...
Sports
1 hour ago
SBP honcho elected Fiba Asia 2nd vice prexy
1 hour ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chief Al Panlilio was elected as Fiba Asia’s second vice president during the body’s...
Sports
1 hour ago
Half-Pinay conquers Roland Garros
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
A half-Filipina, half-Ecuadorian teenager from Canada didn’t just win the French Open junior girls championship but...
Sports
1 hour ago
Jordan Dinham, Bea Hernandez reach PIO bowling youth finals
1 hour ago
Jordan Dinham surprised the field when the Filipino-Australian topped the qualifying round of the youth boys category of the...
Sports
Red-hot KaTropa eager to get going
By Olmin Leyba | June 12, 2019 - 12:00am
Coming off a pair of blowout victories, the red-hot TNT KaTropa set out to sustain their fiery form as they gun for a share of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup lead against a redemption-seeking Barangay Ginebra side...
1 hour ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with